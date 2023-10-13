Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Venture Taranaki Launches New Initiatives To Fuel Business Growth

Friday, 13 October 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki is bringing a new range of free investment-focused workshops and events to help local entrepreneurs achieve business growth.

The Regional Development Agency is rolling out a number of activities that will offer practical advice on the capital raising process and growth strategies, providing valuable support to local enterprises wanting to secure investment.

The events range from Masterclasses to networking events and one-to-one clinics, all designed to help businesses unlock their full potential and foster economic growth and innovation within Taranaki.

Jennifer Patterson, GM Enterprise, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki says, "Taranaki is rapidly becoming known as a place of entrepreneurs, and our aim is to support the vast range of local enterprises to nurture connections, innovate, and grow."

"Securing capital is often an important but unfamiliar step to achieve this, so these new initiatives are designed to help entrepreneurs develop their confidence and capability to attract investment and unlock growth," says Patterson.

The first event kicks off at Food for Thought, a networking evening for the food sector at Three Sisters Brewery on 25 October. The evening will feature a panel discussion from some of the region’s most promising food and beverage producers, including Dave James, Co-founder of Juno Gin, Joe Emans, Founder of Three Sisters Brewery, and Jenni Matheson, Co-founder of Eatkinda.

The panel will share their insights into securing different forms of investment from crowdfunding to venture capital and Government grants.

Also joining the line-up is a PowerUp Masterclass, led by Chris Burgess, Investment Manager at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. Participants will gain essential knowledge on how to become ‘investment ready’ while also hearing from a local guest speaker and enjoying valuable networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs.

"PowerUp is the flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme from Venture Taranaki," explains Patterson.

Venture Taranaki has also launched free Investment Clinics as part of the PowerUp suite of services, where businesses and individuals can receive tailored expert advice from an Investment Advisor.

"We are thrilled to offer regular Investment Clinics where local enterprises can explore options for investment, discuss their plans, and receive support while navigating the capital raising process," Patterson adds.

Additional information - upcoming events:

- Food for Thought: Investment and Business Growth, Wednesday 25 October | 5.00pm - 6.30pm | Three Sisters Brewery, to register, click here.

- PowerUp Masterclass: Raising Capital for Growth, Tuesday 7 November | 10.00am - 1.30pm | Auto Lodge New Plymouth, to register click here.

- Investment Clinics, Tuesday mornings |In person and virtual appointments | Booking essential via email: investment@venture.org.nz

