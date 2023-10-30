Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Opening Up Conversations To Collaborate For Collective Impact In Primary Care

Monday, 30 October 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

With many health targets to meet and a stretched primary care workforce, ProCare is doing everything it can to support its practices and patients. One way of doing this is through sharing knowledge at the ProCare Better Together Collaboratives.

The collaboratives are back for a third year, bringing together teams from different practices to work in a structured way to improve aspects of their service to patients. The collaboratives involve learning about best practice, quality improvement tools, skills and change ideas, as well as practice staff sharing their experiences of making improvements in their local settings.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO, says “Many people in primary care are feeling the pressure on the system at the moment, however, we know there will be some innovative solutions within practices that we hope these collaboratives will shine a spotlight on.

“By sharing these innovations in the collaboratives, other practices can use the same methods to save time, money and allow them to focus on supporting their community and achieving great outcomes for their patients,” concludes Norwell.

Allan Moffitt, ProCare Clinical Director, says: “In previous years we have had some fantastic results and feedback from practices who took part in the collaboratives. They had clear improvements compared with practices who didn’t take part.

“For example, last year, on our medication management of microalbuminuria collaborative, we saw an 8% increase in management by participating practices, compared to a 3% uplift for practices that didn’t participate. When you take the equity uplift into account, these are significant changes we’re making for patients and the wider community,” points out Dr Moffitt.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

As part of the Better Together Collaboratives, practices get together at four 60-minute sessions over 6-8 months, share ideas about changes to test, and improve their performance on a specific clinical topic.

This year there are four Better Together Collaborative topics, chosen for their potential impact on equity and population health gain, feedback from our network and alignment with ProCare’s Population Health Strategy:

  1. High grade overdue smears and implementation of HPV self-testing
  2. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) management
  3. Diabetes medication management
  4. Gout

The collaboratives began on Wednesday 20 September with diabetes medication management with the other topics rolling out over the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 