Weathermaster Auckland Offer Two Outdoor Awning Solutions For The Upcoming New Zealand Summer

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:55 am
Press Release: Weathermaster Auckland

Weathermaster Auckland, a leading provider of high-quality shading solutions, is pleased to announce two innovative outdoor retractable awning products. As the sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, the company introduces the Kona Awning Series and the Ultimo Full Cassette Awning to help homeowners elevate their outdoor living spaces for a more enjoyable and comfortable outdoor experience.

With the summer season fast approaching, the demand for outdoor awnings has been on the rise. Weathermaster Auckland recognises the growing popularity of outdoor living and the need for reliable shading solutions to create comfortable outdoor spaces for entertaining, relaxation, and leisure.

The Kona Awning Series, one of Weathermaster Auckland's offerings, is a versatile and practical choice for enhancing outdoor areas. Designed to provide adjustable shade, the Kona Folding Arm Awning Series can be customised to suit individual preferences, making it perfect for decks, patios, and other open spaces. Its elegant design and durability ensure that it can withstand New Zealand's variable weather conditions, allowing homeowners to enjoy their outdoor areas year-round.

For those seeking a more sleek shading solution, Weathermaster Auckland presents the Ultimo Full Cassette Awning. When not in use, the awning retracts into a fully enclosed cassette, providing maximum protection from the elements and ensuring its longevity. The Ultimo Full Cassette Awning is perfect for those who appreciate both form and function.

Weathermaster Auckland's new awning solutions come at a time when Kiwis are looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces. Whether it's a weekend barbeque, an evening under the stars, or a lazy summer afternoon, these awnings allow homeowners to create comfortable and shaded areas for outdoor entertainment.

For more information about the Kona Awning Series and the Ultimo Full Cassette Awning, and to explore how these shading solutions can enhance your outdoor living experience, visit Weathermaster Auckland's website at https://www.weathermasterak.co.nz/.

