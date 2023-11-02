Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Focussed On Ensuring Consumers Benefit From Large-scale Investment In Electricity Lines

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 9:17 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission will have a close eye on ensuring that the growing investment in electricity lines maximises benefits to Kiwi consumers – as the sector goes into a period of investment that is likely to total in the tens of billions over the next decade.

In a consultation paper published today, the Commission is seeking views on the key issues it will consider in setting revenue limits and quality standards from 2025 through to the end of the decade for the majority of local lines companies, covering over 80% of all residential and business customers in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Commissioner Vhari McWha, says the general need for substantial investment by lines companies is clear.

“Networks will need to grow and adapt to meet new demands from the increasing electrification of transport and industrial process heat as well as connecting new local generation.

“At the same time, they will need to prepare for an expected increase in extreme weather events and keep up with regular upgrades of ageing assets.”

Ms McWha says the potential costs to consumers are significant and this means “it is more important than ever that we ensure the plans and investment decisions of lines companies are in the long-term interests of consumers.

“Decisions made by lines companies in the coming period will have an enduring impact on future electricity bills, so it is critical that proposed investment is prudent, efficient, and to the long-term benefit of consumers. This includes making best use of existing capacity and fully exploring options such as demand side management and batteries.”.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This need for increased investment comes at a time when there are other upward pressures on electricity bills, including higher interest rates and inflation.

Ms McWha says the Commission is conscious of potential price shocks for consumers and can smooth when lines companies recover revenues over time to help soften the impact. However, she cautioned that, “consumers will ultimately need to pay for the services they receive and we are alive to concerns that pushing revenue out into the future could affect lines companies’ ability to pay for necessary investment.”

The Commission is seeking stakeholder feedback on the issues identified in its paper published today. The Commission will publish a draft decision for further consultation in May 2024, and will make a final decision in November 2024. A copy of the consultation paper can be found on the Commission’s website. Submissions close on Friday, 15 December 2023.

Background - Part 4 Regulation

Electricity is essential to the everyday lives of New Zealanders; powering everything from heating, cooking, and lighting, to transport, and communications. Under Part 4 of the Commerce Act 1986, lines companies supplying electricity from the national grid to homes and businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand are regulated as natural monopolies.

The Commission regulates these lines companies with two main regulatory tools. First, information disclosure applies to all lines companies. It requires them to publicly disclose information about their business, so that people can understand how well they and their networks are performing. Second, price-quality regulation applies to the 16 lines companies that are not considered to be consumer-owned under the Commerce Act. Price-quality regulation limits the revenue these businesses can recover from their consumers and sets minimum quality standards.

The current consultation is about the reset of the default price-quality path (DPP). The current DPP expires on 31 March 2025, and the Commission must reset the price-quality path by 30 November 2024 to apply from 1 April 2025. Each reset provides an opportunity to consider the amount of investment necessary to support reliable electricity networks, while ensuring that only reasonable costs are passed onto consumers. The Commission does not set the price consumers face in their electricity bills. Nor does the Commission determine each network’s specific investment choices. Instead, we regulate the revenue electricity lines companies can recover from consumers. The electricity distribution component is about 27% of the total consumer electricity bill.

In December 2023, the Commission will publish its final decisions of the Input Methodologies (IM) Review. IMs are the upfront rules, processes and requirements that underpin price-quality regulation. The revised IMs will be applied to the DPP reset to ensure it remains fit for purpose. They will also be applied to the upcoming reset for Transpower’s individual price-quality path, which will apply from April 2025 through to the end of the decade.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 