Nesting Season: Endangered Birds Find Safe Haven At New Zealand’s Busiest Airport

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

With the onset of spring, Auckland Airport is underway with a conservation effort to protect one of New Zealand’s special native endangered species.

Over the past eight weeks, tūturiwhatu (New Zealand dotterel) have started to take up residence at Auckland Airport, making their nests and laying eggs on the grassy areas in between taxiways.

Wildlife Manager Lucy Hawley said Auckland Airport was proud to provide a safe breeding ground for tūturiwhatu, a special native bird species, which presents no risk to the safe operation of the airfield, such as bird strike.

“At Auckland Airport, our airfield is predator free with high fencing right around the perimeter, which does a great job of keeping out stray cats, dogs and other pests. This is very attractive to nesting dotterels and our airfield’s become a real sanctuary for them.

“It’s incredibly exciting come October each year to see them setting up their nests. These tiny little birds take absolutely no notice of the giant planes moving all around them and have no issues setting up home right beside the taxiways.

“We take great care to monitor the nests and make sure our people in the area know their whereabouts so we can help keep them safe. We love doing our part to help this important species to breed,” she said.

There are estimated to be just over 2,5001 tūturiwhatu, endemic to New Zealand, making them an endangered bird species.

This spring Auckland Airport is working in partnership with certified bird banders on a new initiative to band tūturiwhatu nesting at Auckland Airport to track their nesting behaviour. The birds will be tracked to see if they return to nest each year, and to find out if their chicks also return to lay eggs at Auckland Airport.

Currently there are four pairs of tūturiwhatu nesting at Auckland Airport, with more expected to nest between now and Christmas.

“Each year we get between eight and twelve dotterels nesting at the airport. Over the past 10 years we estimate we would have seen around 80 dotterels hatch on our airfield, something we’re super proud of,” she said.

Auckland Airport’s wildlife team marks the location of nests throughout the season, recording their locations using GIS technology, which maps out nesting spots. The team also use coloured stakes placed around the perimeter of nest areas so airfield workers, including lawn mowers, know where they are located.

Auckland Airport’s dedicated wildlife team works with the Department of Conservation (DOC), Forest and Bird, SPCA and Auckland Council to ensure native species are protected wherever possible on both the airfield and aviation precinct, including construction sites such as Mānawa Bay, where tūturiwhatu were also nesting.

For the safety of the travelling public, it isn’t always possible for bird species to coexist with airfield operations, due to the safety risks posed to aircraft by bird strike.

It’s a safety issue Auckland Airport takes seriously, with a wide range of techniques used to move birds away from the airfield, such as using sirens, deterrent sounds, and cultivating grass that produces seed that has limited appeal to birds.

Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

