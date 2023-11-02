Competition To Win All Blacks Tickets Launched: Guess The Cost Of Sending Grant Robertson To Rugby World Cup Final

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is launching a competition to win tickets to a 2024 All Blacks game with the winner being the person who makes the closest correct guess to the total cost to taxpayers of sending outgoing Sports Minister, Grant Robertson, to the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

A generous supporter of the Taxpayers’ Union has kindly agreed to cover the cost of the tickets in order to highlight the extravagance of such spending and emphasise the need to cut down on government waste.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“At a time when Government debt and spending has been spiralling out of control and Kiwis are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, it was simply irresponsible to spend potentially tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on a jaunt for an outgoing minister to enjoy the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

“Having the national team making the final is already a significant promotion of New Zealand. With respect to Mr Robertson, it is unlikely that his attendance at the final will be the catalyst in encouraging large swathes of international tourists to New Zealand, nor will it help secure more free trade agreements given his outgoing status from his role as Minister.

“It is time to have a sense check on what international travel is really necessary, especially when there are pressing domestic issues in New Zealand that need to be addressed. Of course, free trade is important but these relationships and negotiations should be conducted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade along with diplomats, not a Minister in the final days of his role."

