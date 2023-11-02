Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Don't Buy These Duds: 4 Kmart Products To Avoid

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ is sharing insights into four Kmart products to avoid.

“Some Kmart products perform really well in our testing,” said James le Page, test content team leader at Consumer.

“As well as being cheap, products under Kmart’s Anko brand sometimes outperform much pricier brands. Whereas other times, Anko products perform poorly.

“While there’s a lot to love about Kmart, our testing often shows you’ve got to do your research.”

For example, the watchdog has test results for 40 stick vacs. A $189 model by Kmart brand Anko scores the worst of them all.

“You’d be forgiven for thinking the $139 model by the same brand would be worse quality, but that’s not the case. Our test team found the cheaper version performs better than its pricier counterpart,” said le Page.

Don’t buy these duds

1. Anko 9L Twin Air Fryer $149

Consumer tested 31 air fryers and the Anko Twin Air Fryer got the lowest score.

“Although this product was easy to use, other models in the same price range cooked better.”

2. Anko 1.2L Food Processor $69

While the Anko food processor chops and emulsifies well, it’s awkward to use. Consumer’s advice? Spend just $10 more on a processor from The Warehouse that we score a bit higher.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

3. Anko Cordless Stick Vacuum $189

We’ve tested four of Kmart’s stick vacuums and this cordless one did the worst in our test lab – even though it’s the most expensive out of them.

4. Anko 24cm Aluminium 3 Layer Non-Stick Frypan – Stone Grey $21

This $21 frypan performed so badly it received Consumer’s “Don’t Buy” label. But there’s another Kmart frypan that gets our top score – outperforming big-name expensive ones.

“When you’re standing in a store or scrolling online, it’s tricky to tell what is a deal or a dud. It’s only by doing your research with our test results you can see which products will last,” le Page says.

“Savvy shoppers who are well informed can save hundreds of dollars, and ensure they buy a product that meets their needs.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 