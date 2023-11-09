Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Makes Interim Stop Order Against David McEwen And Entities Associated With Him

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has made an interim stop order against David Elgar McEwen and entities associated with him from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposits or investments in respect of those financial products. The interim stop order also prevents Mr McEwen, entities associated with him, and any persons employed by him, from making any communications about the offer of those financial products.

A stop order is a regulatory tool the FMA can use to stop or prevent advertising or disclosure that is false or misleading, or is likely to confuse consumers or investors, on matters that influence their investment decision.

The FMA has made this interim order because it is considering whether it may issue a permanent stop order against Mr McEwen and entities associated with him. The FMA is concerned that Mr McEwen and entities associated with him may have been making offers of financial products that:

  • are false or misleading, or likely to mislead or confuse; and
  • contains a material misdescription or material error; and
  • do not comply with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) or the regulations made under the FMC Act.

The FMA considers that making this order is in the public interest because there is real risk of investor harm arising from activities of Mr McEwen and associates that appear to be dishonest and misleading and not to comply with the FMC Act.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The interim stop order prohibits Mr McEwen and entities associated with him from:

  • accepting any applications for financial products offered directly or indirectly, by or for Mr McEwen and entities associated with him; and
  • accepting any further or new contributions, investments, or deposits in respect of financial products that have been directly or indirectly offered by or for Mr McEwen and entities associated with him at any time.

The interim stop order also prohibits Mr McEwen, entities associated with him, and any persons employed by him, from making and/or distributing any restricted communication in respect of any direct, indirect or intended offer of financial products by or for Mr McEwen and entities associated with him to any person (whether they are a retail or wholesale investor).

The entities associated with Mr McEwen are Stockfox Limited, Cosmopolitan Holdings Limited, Strategy Services Limited, Fund Administration Services Limited, Digitech 1 Limited, M and A Holdings 1 Limited, M and A Holdings 2 Limited, Agtech 1 Limited, Agtech 2 Limited, Agtech 3 Limited, Startight Holdings Limited, Innovative Capital Limited, and McEwen’s Limited Partnership.

The FMA is contacting investors to make sure they are aware of the order.

The order remains in force until Thursday 21 December 2023.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 