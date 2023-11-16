Norton Declares November 26 “Cyber Safety Sunday,” Advocating For Safe, Scam-Free Online Holiday Shopping

According to the latest data from New Zealand Post, Kiwi consumers spent a total of nearly $80m on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021, making these shopping festivities a huge opportunity for savvy scammers to steal away holiday cheer.

In response to the expected increase in holiday cyber-attacks this season, Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has officially declared the Sunday after Thanksgiving as Cyber Safety Sunday, a day of action for holiday shoppers to prepare themselves and their devices to confidently shop online.

Cyber Safety Sunday officially kicks off Cyber Week, a period during which people may do a large portion of their holiday shopping. Around 27% of New Zealand consumers reported being targeted by holiday shopping scams during a previous holiday season, according to recent data from Norton. Cyber Safety Sunday reminds shoppers to prioritise their online safety and implement security measures to protect their personal and financial information.

“The huge spike in online shopping during the holidays is a huge opportunity for scammers to ramp up their attacks, which are more sophisticated and believable than ever,” said Iskander Sanchez-Rola, Director of Privacy Innovation for Norton. “We encourage people to spend time on Cyber Safety Sunday to understand the most prevalent scams and prepare for a safe online shopping experience ahead of Cyber Monday and throughout the gifting season.”

While the volume of scam attempts has increased, so have the success rates of fraudsters, with over a third of all those targeted becoming victims. Norton experts shared their top five tips on how to prepare for Cyber Week and defend against scams this holiday season:

Make your list and check it twice. Fake online stores are fast becoming a popular tactic used to fool consumers. Try to shop exclusively on trusted retail sites that have web addresses that start with HTTPS. When using a mobile device, use apps directly provided by retailers rather than shopping from your web browser. Preparing your gift list in advance can prevent you from being tricked by a savvy scammer. Update and differentiate your passwords for shopping sites before you start filling your cart. Shopping on password-protected sites can add a layer of protection but not if you use the same password for multiple sites. Don’t give thieves an easy way into your accounts. Keep track by using a password manager, such as Norton Password Manager. Set alerts on your accounts to warn you of unusual activity. If you see something wrong, report it immediately. Protect your bank account by only using credit cards when shopping online. Credit card companies have fraud liability protections that debit cards do not. Have a package delivery plan. Keep track of what you buy, and when and where it is shipping. Postal delivery phishing scams via text, email or phone call are on the rise. Make sure you are shipping your gifts to secure locations or mailboxes to thwart the plans of porch pirates. Use software and apps to fortify your defences. Install device protection software, such as Norton 360 Premium, to help protect and alert you of potential scams. Additionally, Norton Genie, a free AI-powered scam detection app, provides a fast, easy, and free way to check if something is a scam.

Norton is committed to providing ongoing support and resources to ensure holiday shoppers have a safe and secure holiday season. By participating in Cyber Safety Sunday, consumers make informed decisions while shopping and contribute to a safer online shopping environment.

This Cyber Safety Sunday people can visit Norton.com to prepare for a safe shopping season and safeguard against online holiday shopping scams.

