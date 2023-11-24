AA Insurance Claims Team Takes The Crown At The New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

Striving to do right by its customers and people has proven to be a successful formula for AA Insurance, after winning Claims Team of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

Claims Team of the Year is awarded to the insurer that demonstrates excellent technical skills, strong claims results and outstanding customer service.

AA Insurance GM Operations, Simon Hobbs, says, “We’re honoured and especially proud of our incredible Claims Team for taking home the win this year. These awards are a result of the hard mahi and dedication of our people, who put our customers at the forefront of everything they do. We’re always looking for new ways to look after our customers, as well as our people, and I’m proud of our team of 1000+ for their unwavering commitment to our customers and each other.

“As insurers, our job is to help customers get back on their feet when disaster or misfortune strikes, and we know this has been a particularly tough year for those Kiwis who withstood the worst of the severe weather from earlier this year.

“I know how hard our teams worked to support customers in the aftermath of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, and I know how hard they continue to support people still working through the complexities of their claim. To have their work acknowledged is a wonderful honour.”

The Awards are decided by an esteemed panel of industry judges who read and score each submission individually. The judges credited AA Insurance for “nurturing a top performing team to achieve remarkable results in an undeniably difficult period”, as well as its investment in claims lodgement and fulfillment processes, world-leading people development approach and customer experience and loyalty.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

