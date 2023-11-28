New Zealand’s Best Builds And Renovations Announced At The 2023 Registered Master Builders House Of The Year Awards

Celebrating building excellence for over 30 years, the Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition announces 21 national winners for 2023.

Taking design innovation to a whole new level, this year’s Supreme House of the Year over $1 million winner, nicknamed the “Z-house” is a work-of-art. The resilient new home by John Creighton Builders, was built after the original home on the site fell victim to the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

In addition to pushing the boundaries with exquisite design, the judges observed several trends amongst this year’s entrants including strong mid-century modern architectural influence, the integration of the home office, and a rise of the window seat.

House of the Year Judge and Architectural Designer Faye Pearson-Green comments, “Mid-century modern architecture is having a resurgence, we saw this a lot through the selection of materials, as people are gravitating to timber and plywood for their interior linings.

“This influence was clear in many of the kitchens we judged, which featured plywood kitchen joinery and more in-built furniture throughout, rather than stand alone. Colour palettes, external architectural designs, and tile size for bathrooms and splash backs, are all further indicators that mid-century modern architecture is making a comeback.

“We are also continuing to see a flow on effect from time spent at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Work from home set-ups are no longer make-shift offices at the dining room table, but areas designed specifically to encourage productive working. While windows seats are being utilised as a place to escape and relax in the home.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With almost 300 entries entered in the competition this year, the calibre of entries continues to grow, and the level of quality and innovation continues to rise. Spanning across different price brackets, the awards recognise the best homes, renovations, and builders the industry has to offer.

National Supreme House of the Year over $1 million

John Creighton Builders won the National Supreme House of the Year over $1 million for its home in Fendalton, along with the New Home over $4 million category.

Judges were in awe of this home’s innovative design. “This unique single storey captivates from every angle. The home sits on a flat site and rises out of the ground like a landmark with its dominant vertical appearance. The structure is cutting-edge, with three wings in the shape of a Z. The living and kitchen area make up one wing, bedrooms in the second wing, and garage, gym, and wine cellar in the third. The high-end materials and fit-out leave you spellbound with the high level of specs and finish throughout. the craftsmanship throughout this home is of the highest quality. “

National Supreme House of the Year under $1 million

FV Design and Build won the National Supreme House of the Year under $1 million for its home in Raglan as well as the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million.

The judges were blown away by the detailing in this home. “Nestled between two large pōhutukawa trees, this elegant holiday home is a true gem. Located on the edge of the Raglan harbour, it offers a north-west facing position to soak up the sun from all areas. Despite its modest floor area, the home spans over three gently stepped levels, creating a sense of spaciousness. The expert craftsmanship is evident throughout, with concrete heated floors and plywood walls. The attention to detail in this build is truly remarkable.”

National Supreme Renovation of the Year

Glenbuild took out two awards for their build in Auckland, the National Supreme Renovation of the Year, and the National Renovation over $1.5 million category.

The judges applauded the builder’s attention to detail. “This remarkable renovation showcased an unwavering commitment to architectural integrity and seamless transitions. The complex structural changes, including the expansion of the middle floor and the addition of a new gym, were executed with precision, blending seamlessly with the existing architectural details and landscaping. The craftsmanship was exceptional in all aspects of the renovation, and the homeowners and everyone involved should be proud of this remarkable home.”

Other awards

Along with the Supreme Winners, an additional 12 category awards, a craftsmanship, two special, and three lifestyle awards were announced.

Chief Executive of Registered Master Builders, David Kelly, notes the association is extremely proud to be showcasing New Zealand's top residential builds.

“Every year we are impressed by the quality of work entered and this year is no different. The competition is a great way to showcase some of the best builders in the country and recognise their efforts to build quality homes in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“As our country grows, the demand for housing and infrastructure also increases, making the competition a great opportunity to celebrate the builders who are meeting this demand and turning the country’s vision for a great built environment into reality.

“Behind every build and renovation is a team of hard-working individuals committed to building a better New Zealand. It is a privilege to recognise and celebrate the quality that our members offer,” says Kelly.

The Awards are made possible due to the support of Altus Window Systems, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS, GIB, Master Build 10-Year Guarantee, Pink Batts, Plumbing World, Resene and APL Window Solutions

© Scoop Media

