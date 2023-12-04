Stuck For Gift Ideas This Christmas? Why Not Give Crypto!

'Tis the season of giving, and if you're tired of the socks, chocolates and candles, why not break out of the same old gift-giving routine and consider the world of crypto?

Easy Crypto's Janine Grainger encourages giving crypto this Christmas

From timeless Bitcoin to the creative realm of NFTs, there's a digital present that’s perfect for every kind of recipient this Christmas. Whether you're sparking interest in decentralised finance, supporting charitable causes, or simply adding a touch of innovation to your holiday season, giving crypto is a unique way to spread joy and embrace the future. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or simply a curious beginner, here are some ideas to consider for a crypto-centric Christmas.

The gift of Bitcoin: unwrapping the future

Bitcoin, the pioneer of crypto, is a gift that will keep on giving. You don’t have to splash out on a whole Bitcoin, you can buy a fraction of a Bitcoin to introduce your loved ones to the world of decentralised finance. Watch their eyes light up as they realise they own a piece of the digital future; and one that expert’s consider likely to appreciate in value as we head into 2024. (Read about why Bitcoin might be going up in value here.)

If they already have a crypto wallet, you can simply use a reputable exchange to send them their Bitcoin.

If they don’t, keep reading…

Crypto wallets for all: the secure stocking stuffer

Equipping your friends and family with their very own crypto wallets to store their crypto is easy and it's the perfect stocking stuffer for the digital age.

It’s now easier than ever to set up a user friendly wallet using an email address. Help your gift recipient to set this up in minutes and tell them to look out for their first deposit from Santa (aka, you!).

For those who already have a wallet set up requiring seed phrases (some wallets do not need them), you could consider buying them a hardware wallet like Ledger or Trezor for added security. These useful pieces of hardware securely guards a crypto user's private cryptographic keys in offline (or ‘cold’ storage), ready to be used online for completing a crypto transaction at a later date.

Ethereum for creative souls: NFT edition

Dive into the fascinating world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by giving a unique digital artwork or tokenised collectible on the Ethereum blockchain. NFTs are a new form of digital assets. These tokens can represent anything from art pieces to real estate, and they are designed to be owned by one person or entity. Your recipient will not only receive a beautiful piece but also gain valuable insight into the intersection of art and technology. The most popular site to purchase NFTs from is Open Sea; or consider browsing collections from popular NFT artists like Dom Baker and MintFace. You can display NFTs as digital art on most modern TVs, or you could also print out a high quality version of the NFT and frame it. (Learn more about NFTs here.)

Dodge Coin: the perfect match for the family joker

Choosing a gift for the family joker is no easy task. Why not turn to Dodge Coin - known for its playful origin. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created by software engineers who decided to create a payment system as a 'joke' that poked fun at the (at the time) wildly speculative industry . It is considered both the first 'meme coin' and is often nicknamed 'dog coin'. The volatile value of Dodge Coin aligns seamlessly with a joker's sense of unpredictability, adding an extra layer of humour, and the gift will spark conversations about the evolving world of digital currencies, combining entertainment with education.

Stellar lumens: light up someone's world

Give the gift of Stellar Lumens, a cryptocurrency designed specifically for efficient cross-border payments. This isn’t just a gift; it's a means to connect with loved ones around the globe. Stellar Lumens' fast and low-cost transactions make it a practical and heartwarming choice for those with family abroad.

Charity on the Blockchain: verified good deeds

The blockchain (a public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across all computers on the network) has been credited with restoring trust in philanthropy because it makes sure that donated funds are traceable.

This festive season, why not embrace the spirit of giving by making a charitable donation on your gift recipient’s behalf using crypto. Platforms like GiveTrack use blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability of your funds. Gift crypto with the knowledge that your contribution is making a real impact.

Or you could opt to support important causes directly like the Pest Free Token (PFT). The PFT token is bought for fee which is split between the PFT project (for pest eradication) and token ‘holders’ (your gift recipient). Their price will fluctuate (like shares) but it’s a great memento of a ‘good deed’.

Wrapped tokens: adding a bow to traditional assets

Explore the concept of wrapped tokens, which are digital representations (on the blockchain) of traditional assets like stocks, commodities or currency. Wrap some tokens in a digital bow and introduce your loved ones to the fusion of the old and new financial worlds. (Read about the launch of a crypto called NZDD, representing the New Zealand Dollar 1:1, here.)

Educational crypto courses: the gift of knowledge

As anyone who invests in crypto will tell you, every day is a school day! Invest in your loved ones’ future by gifting a cryptocurrency course. Platforms like Coursera and Udemy offer a variety of courses, from beginner to advanced levels. Your loved ones can unwrap the gift of knowledge and embark on a journey to understand the many ins and outs of crypto space.

Decentralised gift cards: a token of freedom

Sites like Bitrefill allow you to use crypto to purchase gift cards for outlets including JB Hi-fi and even Air BNB. Allow your recipients to choose the perfect gift for themselves while experiencing the convenience of cryptocurrency.

Crypto christmas tree: get creative and decorate with digital delight

Bring the festive spirit to the blockchain by creating a crypto-themed Christmas tree. Decorate it with physical representations of various crypto, such as giant coins, and turn your holiday decorations into a conversation starter about the future of finance.

Happy holidays and may your crypto gifting bring warmth and excitement to your festivities!

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. Please do your own research.

© Scoop Media

