International Travel

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 226,000 in the October 2023 month, up 64,300 from the October 2022 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:



China (up 13,900)

Australia (up 7,100)

United States (up 6,100)

India (up 4,400)

Korea (up 3,600).

