Commvault Extends APAC Leadership Team

Data protection and cyber resilience leaders Commvault have expanded their APAC leadership team with two key senior appointments.

Michel Borst, a veteran in digital transformation and innovation, has joined as Area Vice President for Asia. Based out of Singapore, Borst will lead the region and work directly with customers and partners who are looking for industry-leading cyber resilience solutions that secure, protect, and rapidly recover data in the event of a cyber security breach. Borst brings more than three decades of experience in software, consulting, and hands-on delivery in APAC across an array of technologies.

Joanne Dean, based in Perth, Australia, brings a strong channel focus with two decades of experience working within partner ecosystems. She has joined Commvault as Area Vice President for Channels and Alliances, APAC. Joanne will be responsible for spearheading the region’s channel strategy, working alongside Commvault’s partner ecosystem to jointly deliver cyber resilience for the hybrid world.

“Enterprises across APAC are at an important juncture in their digital journey as the opportunities to do more with data have never been greater, but the need to protect, secure, and recover data has never been more important,” said Dean. “I’m excited to lead Commvault’s channels and alliances efforts and work hand-in-hand with our partners to help joint customers achieve their business goals and advance resilience. The partner ecosystem that we’ve built with security, AI, and cloud leaders is a testament to the power of collaboration in combatting a landscape marked by chaos and complexity.”

In their new roles, Michel and Jo will focus on delivering advanced capabilities through the Commvault Cloud platform that can help customers and partners stay resilient. From best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and the fastest recovery, Commvault Cloud enables enterprises to secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location.

“Recognising the tremendous potential and momentum within the APAC region, it was crucial to onboard leaders like Michel and Jo with proven industry experience and strong sales and partner expertise. I wish them great success on this journey,” said Martin Creighan, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Commvault.

