Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EPA Seeks Views On Proposed Changes To Information Required From Hazardous Substance Importers And Manufacturers

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Changes being proposed to the Hazardous Substances (Importers and Manufacturers) Notice 2015 are aimed at improving how hazardous chemicals, including pesticides, fumigants and antifouling paints, are managed.

They include requiring importers and manufacturers of certain chemicals to report on the quantities they have imported or manufactured.

This follows a recommendation in the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment’s 2022 report Knowing what's out there: Regulating the environmental fate of chemicals that the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) collate, collect and report on the quantity and use of chemicals. Currently, this information is not required by the EPA.

Other proposed changes include all importers and manufacturers being required to provide their New Zealand Business Number, HSNO approval number and/or the name of the group standard approval for the chemicals they are importing or manufacturing. This information would help the EPA better understand the hazardous substances being imported and manufactured in New Zealand.

"This information would also help us keep businesses updated with important information about hazardous substance rules," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

The EPA proposes that manufacturers of explosives provide the same level of information as required for imported explosives, and that multi-shipment certificates may be possible for approved explosives imported into New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"These proposed changes to the Importers and Manufacturers Notice will affect all chemical importers and manufacturers," says Dr Hill. "It is important they take the opportunity to make a submission. We are also keen to hear from anyone with an interest in chemical management in New Zealand."

Submissions close at 5:00pm on Thursday 28 March 2024.

Proposal to require more information from chemical importers and manufacturers | EPA

Read the Regulating the environmental fate of chemicals report | Parliamentary Commissioner of Environment

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 