Exciting Leadership Changes Unveiled At NZ Navigator Trust

[Wellington, 13 November 2023] – NZ Navigator Trust, the digital go-to space to equip a thriving community sector in Aotearoa New Zealand, is thrilled to announce significant developments within its leadership team. We believe in keeping our stakeholders informed about changes that will shape our path forward.

New Trustees Bring Fresh Perspectives: NZ Navigator Trust proudly welcomes Rochelle Stewart-Allen and Phillipa Gaines as the latest additions to our board of trustees. Their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of NZ Navigator Trust. We invite our community to join us in extending a warm welcome to these inspiring new members.

Farewell to Paulien Fa'atafa: It is with mixed emotions that we announce the resignation of Paulien Fa'atafa, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of NZ Navigator Trust over the past three years. We express our heartfelt gratitude for her exceptional dedication and contributions. Paulien's unwavering commitment to our mission has left an indelible mark on our organisation, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavours.

Transition in Hub Leadership Role: In an exciting development, Rochelle Stewart-Allen, one of our newly appointed trustees, will take on the responsibilities of the Hub Lead. Rochelle will be instrumental in managing the day-to-day operations of the trust and overseeing our digital products. We extend our sincere appreciation to Barbara Wallace for her dedicated leadership in the hub role since our inception in 2018. As the operational reins transition to Rochelle, Barbara will continue contributing her valuable insights as a trustee.

Change inevitably brings both challenges and opportunities, and NZ Navigator Trust is committed to ensuring a seamless transition to maintain the high standards our stakeholders expect.

Thank You for Your Ongoing Support: To our community, partners, and supporters, we express our deepest gratitude for your continued support, dedication, and belief in our mission. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to make a positive impact in our community.

