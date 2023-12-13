Dentons Grows It’s Wellington Presence With The Promotion Of Corporate And Commercial Partner

Dentons New Zealand has strengthened its Wellington corporate advisory team with the promotion of Keegan Toft to the partnership from 1 January 2024.

Wellington continues to be a key market for Dentons’ clients and therefore for the firm. The appointment of an additional partner in Wellington continues to add to the firm’s expertise in advising clients in Wellington and those with relationships with Government.

Keegan plays a pivotal role in the Wellington team, advising on all aspects of corporate law. He specialises in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, governance requirements (including ESG) and restructures. His focus on venture capital, together with his expertise in navigating New Zealand’s regulatory landscape, provides our clients with a comprehensive national proposition—from early-stage start-ups through to maturity and exit strategies.

With experience working in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand, Keegan can leverage expertise in handling multi-jurisdictional issues, navigating complex transactions, and achieving successful commercial outcomes to to support our clients’ needs both locally and globally.

Before joining Dentons, Keegan led PwC Legal’s corporate and commercial practice in Wellington. He is known for his pragmatic approach and delivering high quality, commercially-focused solutions. Keegan has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to providing strategic corporate and governance advice to our clients.

Charles Spillane, Chief Executive of Dentons in New Zealand, congratulates Keegan on his promotion. Spillane said, "Keegan has built an impressive reputation with our clients. His work is instrumental in strategically growing areas of our business and he thoroughly deserves this recognition. This significant appointment underscores our commitment to supporting our clients nationwide.”

Expressing his commitment to clients, Keegan shares, “I am thrilled to be joining the partnership. I am energised by the opportunity to work with our clients to solve their most complex challenges and helping them achieve their strategic goals. I am looking forward to working with our clients to make a positive difference to their businesses.”

Hayden Wilson, Dentons Chair and Partner in New Zealand, commends Keegan, stating, "Keegan has made a substantial contribution to the success of our clients and the culture of our team. His dedication and commercially-focused approach for his clients have set him apart as a leader in his field."

Dentons is excited about the future growth prospects in Wellington. Keegan‘s elevation to partnership will further enhance the firm's ability to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.

