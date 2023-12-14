GDP Decreases 0.3 Percent In The September 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3 percent in the September 2023 quarter, following a revised 0.5 percent increase in the June 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“All goods producing industries were down this quarter, led by a fall in manufacturing,” national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

The fall in manufacturing was driven by petroleum, chemical, plastic, and rubber manufacturing; and food and beverage manufacturing.

“The transport, postal, and warehousing industry also fell, and this was primarily due to a decline in freight logistics, with fewer goods being exported in the quarter,” Ratnayake said.

