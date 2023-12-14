Leading West Auckland Accounting Firm Trials 4 ½ Day Working Week

The largest accounting firm in West Auckland, UHY Haines Norton (Auckland) Limited, has announced they are trialling a four-and-a-half day working week. The firm’s three offices (located in Henderson, Kumeu and Helensville) will be closed from 12:30pm every Friday afternoon.

UHY Haines Norton’s Managing Director Sungesh Singh says as a management team they have looked at ways to prioritise the wellbeing of their staff, and noted the success of shorter working weeks in other businesses both nationally and internationally. “We appreciate how tough the last few years have been on our staff with the impact of covid, lockdowns, floods and cost of living,” Sungesh says. “Our team have been tremendous in their work ethic and dedication to our clients, and this shorter working week trial is a way of enhancing their work-life balance.”

The four-and-a-half day working week also recognises the strategic improvements UHY Haines Norton has made to their processes in recent years. These have resulted in substantial production improvements, including more efficient service delivery to their clients. “The gains we’ve made in improving our service delivery are helping to enable a shorter working week without any impact on the standard, efficiency, or professionalism of our work,” says Sungesh.

With the proven success of shorter working weeks in other businesses, Sungesh is excited to be trialling it at UHY Haines Norton. “Gone are the days where long hours equates to greater productivity,” he says. “Our staff work effectively, supported by efficient systems and processes, to achieve a consistently high standard – and that won’t change. And, in fact, with a better work-life balance I’m confident that staff satisfaction will increase, and with it productivity.”

The trial runs from December through to the end of March 2024.

UHY Haines Norton is a New Zealand-owned Chartered Accounting, Audit and Business Advisory practice: www.uhyhn.co.nz

