Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Goal! Report Confirms FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ A Success

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

An impact evaluation report released today confirms the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ delivered more than New Zealand hoped for and was hugely successful across all key measures, says Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment New Zealand Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

“While we know the on-field action captivated the nation, with more than 60 per cent of Kiwis watching a match, we’re thrilled the report shows the economic returns were even greater than forecast for New Zealand,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The report shows a strong overall economic return with a net benefit to New Zealand of $109.5 million.

A benefit-cost ratio of 1.34 was identified, in other words for every $1 put in, New Zealand saw a return of $1.34.

“These economic results build on New Zealand’s successful track record of hosting large scale events and continue to show the benefits both on and off the field of hosting women’s sport events,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

Over 740,000 tickets were issued across the 29 matches hosted in New Zealand. In addition to this, there were around 170,000 visits to FIFA Fan Festival sites in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin.

“The event was welcome news to our tourism industry as it attracted almost 27,000 people to New Zealand, generating over 312,000 international visitor nights across the country, with an average stay of 11.6 nights,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The report shows visitors who came to New Zealand for the event spent $80.4 million on accommodation, meals, transport and shopping across the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The report also shows the event has permanently altered New Zealand’s perception of women in sport, adding to our country’s proud history of advocating for gender equality.

“The event adds to the trifecta of successful Women’s World Cups hosted in New Zealand over the past two years, with Rugby and Cricket in 2022 and now Football in 2023. Hosting these three events was a deliberate strategy to elevate and showcase women’s sport in New Zealand,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

“The knowledge and experience gained from hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ has enhanced New Zealand’s major event capacity and capability, and the success of the event will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a safe and capable host for global events.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was the largest and most successful women’s sporting event ever, exceeding expectations on and off the field. It captured the hearts of the nation, elevated women’s football and sport more generally while cementing New Zealand’s global reputation as an exceptional major event host,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 