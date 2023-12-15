Goal! Report Confirms FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ A Success

An impact evaluation report released today confirms the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ delivered more than New Zealand hoped for and was hugely successful across all key measures, says Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment New Zealand Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

“While we know the on-field action captivated the nation, with more than 60 per cent of Kiwis watching a match, we’re thrilled the report shows the economic returns were even greater than forecast for New Zealand,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The report shows a strong overall economic return with a net benefit to New Zealand of $109.5 million.

A benefit-cost ratio of 1.34 was identified, in other words for every $1 put in, New Zealand saw a return of $1.34.

“These economic results build on New Zealand’s successful track record of hosting large scale events and continue to show the benefits both on and off the field of hosting women’s sport events,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

Over 740,000 tickets were issued across the 29 matches hosted in New Zealand. In addition to this, there were around 170,000 visits to FIFA Fan Festival sites in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin.

“The event was welcome news to our tourism industry as it attracted almost 27,000 people to New Zealand, generating over 312,000 international visitor nights across the country, with an average stay of 11.6 nights,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The report shows visitors who came to New Zealand for the event spent $80.4 million on accommodation, meals, transport and shopping across the country.

The report also shows the event has permanently altered New Zealand’s perception of women in sport, adding to our country’s proud history of advocating for gender equality.

“The event adds to the trifecta of successful Women’s World Cups hosted in New Zealand over the past two years, with Rugby and Cricket in 2022 and now Football in 2023. Hosting these three events was a deliberate strategy to elevate and showcase women’s sport in New Zealand,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

“The knowledge and experience gained from hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ has enhanced New Zealand’s major event capacity and capability, and the success of the event will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a safe and capable host for global events.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ was the largest and most successful women’s sporting event ever, exceeding expectations on and off the field. It captured the hearts of the nation, elevated women’s football and sport more generally while cementing New Zealand’s global reputation as an exceptional major event host,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

