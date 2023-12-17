The Digital Ambassador Successfully Wraps Up Two Website Projects Ahead Of The Festive Season

The Digital Ambassador is excited to announce the successful launch of two new WordPress websites—Arts Whau and Kiwi Driver.

Arts Whau is a community service backed by the Whau Local Board, known as Whau Community Arts Brokering. This initiative leverages the vibrant creative community in the Whau area to support temporary arts projects and urban environment activation.

On the other hand, Kiwi Driver Tours specialises in exceptional transportation services, offering transfers, tours, and wedding transport. With personalized tours, reliable transfers, and elegant wedding vehicles, Kiwi Driver Tours provides a seamless and delightful experience.

The Digital Ambassador is honoured to contribute to the success of Arts Whau and Kiwi Driver by delivering high-quality web design services tailored to the unique needs of these projects.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

