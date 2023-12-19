Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tu Atea To Put Maori Spectrum Assets To Work With Broadtech Acquisition

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 8:15 am
Press Release: Tu Atea

Tū Ātea (Māori Spectrum and Telecommunications Service) has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of The Broadtech Group, a leading telecommunications and broadcasting services provider which operates a nationwide network of radio transmission sites.

The acquisition, which includes Broadtech’s network specialist entity JDA, will retain all the 50 strong Broadtech team, which in addition to having expertise in telecommunications and broadcast engineering, has capability in the healthcare, utility, media, and enterprise sectors.

The acquisition is a milestone for Tū Ātea (previously known as the Interim Māori Spectrum Commission), which holds the rights on behalf of Māori, to an allocation of telecommunications radio spectrum as the result of an historic agreement signed between Māori and the Crown in February 2022.

Tū Ātea Chief Executive, Antony Royal, says Broadtech’s network infrastructure, technical capabilities, and skilled team of engineers will enable Tū Ātea to facilitate mobile services around the country, particularly to rural communities.

“The team is working very closely with the existing mobile network operators and key equipment vendors to find innovative ways to share spectrum and infrastructure to extend mobile coverage to remote and underserved areas,” says Royal.

“The intention is that people could use their existing mobile account to access services in areas that previously had no or poor coverage.”

Broadtech’s network assets also enable opportunities to deliver high-capacity voice, data and broadcast services to many more communities in Aotearoa, help close the digital divide, and provide entrepreneurs and innovators a bridge to strengthen the country’s digital economy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“That’s the mission we were set up to pursue,” says Tū Ātea Chair, Piripi Walker.

“It is gratifying to see these plans come together. With the expertise and infrastructure we have gained from Broadtech, we can begin to put this incredibly valuable resource to good use for all New Zealanders.”

The Broadtech Group will continue to support and grow its wide range of commercial operations, including supporting mobile network operators to build out and maintain their infrastructure, and manage terrestrial transmission for Whakaata Māori (Māori TV) and Iwi radio stations, as well as other major radio and television media organisations, health and enterprise clients, wireless internet providers, the coastguard and many others.

Broadtech’s Managing Director, Merv Taylor, will continue to lead the business, which this month will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for Broadtech, where we have the opportunity to apply our expertise and resources to innovative new uses and enable Māori social and economic development in the process,” says Taylor.

Tū Ātea is developing its Spectrum Innovation Platform, offering research and development, testing, prototyping and training for Māori in wireless technologies.

Antony Royal says that joining forces with Broadtech will allow Tū Ātea to radically scale up its Māori skills and workforce development efforts.

“We have a real shortage of Māori radio engineers and technicians. With Broadtech we now have a company to help us build skills for Māori in cutting-edge technologies, and develop careers in a wide range of digital sectors including telecommunications and broadcasting.”

The Broadtech Group acquisition, which has been funded through the 2022 spectrum agreement with the Government, has been welcomed by the telecommunications and broadcasting industries and user groups.

Reaction to the news from key stakeholders and industry participants:

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Tumuaki (CEO), Mereana Selby:

“Along with the award of spectrum management rights, this is a huge step into active participation in telecommunications for te ao Māori. It was dreamed of and fought hard for by our elders and iwi, over many decades. Their aspirations are coming to fruition. We salute those who are no longer among us, who carried the flame on this issue, and also those who continue to advance this work.”

Te Hapori Matihiko Chief Executive Officer, Katie Brown:

“This is incredible and transformative news for the hapori of Māori in digital and tech that we represent, and our future workforce. Opportunities for Māori to work on a kaupapa like this are rare and we look forward to supporting Tū Ātea as they build our workforce.”

Technology Users Association Chief Executive Officer, Craig Young:

"This announcement from Tū Ātea is a very welcome step forward in a number of important areas including the utilisation of the spectrum allocated to benefit Māori. TUANZ is committed to the mahi of improving digital equity, as well as encouraging more Māori, especially Wahine Māori, into tech roles and this news provides an important contribution to increasing the diverse paths into the ever changing digital economy."

2degrees Chief Executive Officer, Mark Callander:

Mark Callander said 2degrees has a strong shared history with Māori – with Māori spectrum rights ultimately leading to the creation of 2degrees and unleashing enormous economic benefit to Aotearoa.

“It’s fantastic to see Tū Ātea identify an opportunity in Broadtech that will strengthen its role in this industry and support its ambition to broaden participation in the digital economy.”

One New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Jason Paris:

“One New Zealand welcomes Tū Ātea’s acquisition of Broadtech. We’ve built strong relationships with both organisations over several years and look forward to continuing our work with Tū Ātea to connect more people and communities around the motu and help deliver on our mission ‘ka mau te mauri o te hangarau, ka whakamana a Aotearoa’.”

Spark Chief Executive Officer, Jolie Hodson:

“It’s great to see Tū Ātea investing to expand connectivity into rural areas and to provide a platform for greater Māori participation in the technology sector – an ambition that we share.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tu Atea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 