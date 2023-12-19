Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Eye Surgery Hastings Transitions To 100% Renewable Energy In The Wake Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: The Eye Surgery Hastings

The Eye Surgery Hastings, a leading medical facility in New Zealand, has proudly announced its successful transition to 100% renewable energy in partnership with SMA Australia and Ecoefficient Solutions.

The surgery has installed a state-of-the-art 50kWh solar panel photovoltaic (PV) system, accompanied by a robust 43kWh Lithium-Ion battery storage solution.

The Eye Surgery Hastings’ journey towards clean energy comes in the wake of the devastating natural disaster, Cyclone Gabrielle, which highlighted the critical need for decentralised energy infrastructure in the region, with some households left without power for up to 21 days.

The facility’s transition to clean energy has led to lower electricity bills and future-proofed the business by ensuring immunity to power price increases and generating additional income via surplus energy generation.

Since implementing the 100% renewable energy transition, the surgery has witnessed substantial savings on electricity bills, making healthcare services more cost-effective for both the facility and its patients. This reduction in operational expenses has allowed the facility to allocate resources towards improving patient care.

The surgery has gone a step further by power-sharing excess energy generated on-site with New Zealand’s first peer-to-peer solar local network: the Te Rehe solar network.

They have also embraced new approaches to conducting business, such as shifting energy-intensive applications to daytime hours, making them both cost-free and zero-emission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In recognition of its outstanding efforts, The Eye Surgery Hastings has been named the Health Care Climate Champion for the Pacific region by Global Green and Healthy Hospitals and has also been honoured with gold standard level Health Care Climate Action awards in Climate Leadership and Climate Resilience.


Patrick Duignan, Vice-President Home Commercial & Industrial at SMA Australia, said the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy sources at The Eye Surgery Hastings exemplifies how renewable energy can be adapted to suit a business’s changing needs.

“The Eye Surgery Hastings began its journey to a carbon-neutral, decentralised system with an SMA PV system with the Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverter 18 months ago, before expanding the system to also integrate battery storage and better meet its requirements by installing Sunny Island battery inverters and a battery,” said Mr Duignan.

“This ability to seamlessly adapt solar technology to suit a business’s growing needs is an example of another benefit of switching to renewable energy systems, in addition to the incredible environmental and economic advantages."

Shaun Andrews, founder of Ecoefficient Solutions, added: "We are thrilled to have partnered with The Eye Surgery Hastings and SMA Australia in their transition to renewable energy. This project showcases the incredible potential of clean energy to provide stability, sustainability, and reliability. We’re proud to be at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions, paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient future for New Zealand.”

The Eye Surgery Hastings co-founder Dr Alex Buller expressed the profound impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the centre’s decision to shift towards clean energy.

"Cyclone Gabrielle served as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in our energy infrastructure. Witnessing some households left without power for up to 21 days was a serious wake-up call. It underscored the urgent necessity for investment in decentralised energy, and we recognised the critical role renewable energy could play in safeguarding our operations. This disaster fuelled our determination to transition to clean energy, ensuring the reliability and sustainability of our facility even in the face of such adversity."

With more and more businesses choosing to make the shift to clean energy, SMA Australia is keeping a close eye on the leaders of the coalition - the National Party - and their election commitment to ‘turbo-charge new renewable power projects including solar, wind and geothermal

“We are very supportive of any government commitments or initiatives that encourage the uptake of renewables and help tackle the climate crisis,” said Patrick Duignan from SMA.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Eye Surgery Hastings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 