Dunedin Couple In Disbelief After “unreal” $8.25 Million Powerball Win

A Dunedin couple are celebrating Christmas early after discovering they’d won a spectacular $8.25 million in Powerball at a family BBQ.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying a night in with friends and family when the group decided to check their Lotto tickets.

“We got our MyLotto Apps out and checked, and our friends all joked they’d have to go to work on Monday,” the man said.

“But when we checked our ticket, we saw we were a Major Prize Winner. We thought we might have won $1,000 or something.

“We pressed the button to claim, and all of a sudden, we saw all these zeros!” the man said.

“I just about fell over,” the woman added.

“We couldn’t believe it – and neither could our family! My sister thought we’d won $8.25,” the woman said. “We definitely checked it more than once to make sure.”

After the couple claimed their ticket, there were celebrations all around. “We were jumping up and down and making a bit of noise,” the man laughed.

The couple were back to work the next week and “plan to keep working. We enjoy our jobs,” the man said.

“But now we can do all the things on our bucket list. We don’t have to worry about the small things – this will make life more comfortable.”

The lucky couple plan to travel overseas and help their family and friends with their win.

Notes for editors:

The winning $8.25 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 9 December.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the eighteenth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

The $8.25 million Powerball prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Dunedin

