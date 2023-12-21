Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dunedin Couple In Disbelief After “unreal” $8.25 Million Powerball Win

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Dunedin couple are celebrating Christmas early after discovering they’d won a spectacular $8.25 million in Powerball at a family BBQ.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying a night in with friends and family when the group decided to check their Lotto tickets.

“We got our MyLotto Apps out and checked, and our friends all joked they’d have to go to work on Monday,” the man said.

“But when we checked our ticket, we saw we were a Major Prize Winner. We thought we might have won $1,000 or something.

“We pressed the button to claim, and all of a sudden, we saw all these zeros!” the man said.

“I just about fell over,” the woman added.

“We couldn’t believe it – and neither could our family! My sister thought we’d won $8.25,” the woman said. “We definitely checked it more than once to make sure.”

After the couple claimed their ticket, there were celebrations all around. “We were jumping up and down and making a bit of noise,” the man laughed.

The couple were back to work the next week and “plan to keep working. We enjoy our jobs,” the man said.

“But now we can do all the things on our bucket list. We don’t have to worry about the small things – this will make life more comfortable.”

The lucky couple plan to travel overseas and help their family and friends with their win.

Notes for editors:

  • The winning $8.25 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 9 December.
  • The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.
  • This is the eighteenth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.
  • The $8.25 million Powerball prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


Powerball wins in 2023

          
  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 
02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 
06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 
07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 
08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 
10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 
11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 
12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 
13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 
14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 
15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 
17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 
18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Dunedin 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 