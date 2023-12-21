SFO Alleges Bribery And Corruption Of Public Official Over Lucrative Construction Contracts

The Serious Fraud Office has filed charges against a former project manager and two associates alleging bribery and corruption were involved in the award of lucrative public sector construction contracts.

The three people face charges including corruption of an official, corrupt use of official information and obtaining by deception.

A hearing was held in Auckland District Court today and interim name suppression granted to the three defendants. A name suppression application will be heard on 15 February.

The SFO alleges the first defendant abused their position as a public official while employed at what was then Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and later at the then Counties Manukau District Health Board (CMDHB).

They are alleged to have taken advantage of official information they were entrusted with to facilitate the awarding of contracts to companies they and the remaining defendants were associated with.

It is alleged that the three defendants had personal relationships which they disguised from the public bodies and that the first defendant benefited personally including through receiving bribes.

In total, the two companies are alleged to have received approximately $3.5 million in public funds.

The SFO would like to acknowledge RFA (now part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited) for bringing this matter to the SFO’s attention following their own internal investigation, and both RFA and CMDHB (now Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau) for their assistance.

