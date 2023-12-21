Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ChargeNet Spreads Christmas Cheer In New Plymouth With Addition Of 150kW EV Charging Points At New World New Plymouth

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: ChargeNet NZ

EV drivers in New Plymouth will receive some welcome news just in time for Christmas, with the installation of two ChargeNet 150kW chargers at New World New Plymouth. The site hosts an existing 50kW ChargeNet EV charger and is powered by Ecotricity’s Toitū climate-positive certified electricity, generated from wind, hydro, and solar.

"We’re excited to once again be working with Rob Dowman and his team at New World New Plymouth. Our goal is to support EV drivers in their communities and on the open road with multiple charging options. In a market that has been crying out for EV-charging infrastructure, the new charging points at New World New Plymouth will enhance charging density in the region, helping bring peace-of-mind to customers on their journeys and making it even more convenient for tourists exploring Taranaki," says ChargeNet Network Chief Operating Officer, Martin Miles.

“We strive to continuously improve our charging network to meet the needs of all our customers. The addition of new charging points at New World New Plymouth is part of our commitment to double the number of charging points available across our network in the next three years,” he says.

Miles says the new 150kW charging points will complement ChargeNet’s existing 50kW charger at New World New Plymouth, meaning New World shoppers will have access to five charging points in total. The charge points each have dedicated parking bays and enable customers to stop in to do their weekly shop and charge their vehicle at the same time. This, says Miles, supports the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure in the region, as well as its transition to low-carbon transport modes.

“A total of 12.5% of light vehicles registered in Taranaki so far this year are electric, and our data show growing demand for public EV-charging infrastructure. Our goal is to continue to expand our comprehensive, user-friendly network with strategically located chargers, to support existing EV owners and make the switch to an EV even easier,” says Martin Miles.

The rapid charging stations were jointly funded by ChargeNet and EECA, with co-funding from EECA’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF).

Visit www.charge.net.nz/map to find a rapid-charging station near you. For more information on ChargeNet and to view the site, please visit www.charge.net.nz

