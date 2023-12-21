Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Modern Twist To Creating And Retaining Customer Loyalty

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: Hugh Grant

It will come as a surprise to no one that the main goal of any business is to drive profits as high as possible. This means finding and retaining customers that are willing to spend money on their products. One of the best ways to make sure that this inflow of money stays consistent is to keep customer retention rates high by using a simple strategy: creating customer loyalty. When customers feel like they are personally loyal to a brand, they won’t spend their money on competitor’s products and will instead drive repeat business. The best way to create this customer loyalty is to forge an emotional or psychological connection to the brand that the customer won’t be able to replicate anywhere else.

One of the methods that have proven to be most successful at creating customer loyalty is loyalty rewards apps. These mobile apps can be downloaded right to a customer’s phone and are typically used for a specific business that the user frequently visits. The customer can be rewarded for their consistent purchases through a number of programs- the most popular being the points and rewards system. This system rewards a user points for each transaction that they make. They are incentivized to keep going back because as they accumulate more points, they can redeem them for discounts or free products. For example, the Starbucks rewards system is very popular, and drives a lot of customer purchases with the incentive of collecting “Stars”, or their version of points.

There are many other benefits to using a loyalty rewards app. Loyalty members might receive exclusive deals on the app that other customers wouldn’t be able to access by merely walking into the store. The apps might have algorithms that create personalized recommendations for customers based on their previous purchases. There might even be referral programs for customers to introduce someone else, such as a friend or relative, to the app in exchange for some major discount or perk. This is mutually beneficial, as the company also receives another loyal customer. If the app’s offerings are good enough, a customer will be sure to never delete it from their phone because they use it so much.

Restaurant apps are the most popular category for loyalty rewards apps. Users love collecting points for buying their favorite daily meals and snacks. Although there are slightly different rankings among Android and iPhone users, the top 10 contenders seem to be mostly consistent. Chick-fil-A, Domino’s, McDonalds, Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Subway are widely loved by both types of phone users. However, the App Store has Wingstop, Dunkin Donuts, Wendy’s, and Chipotle in their top 10 downloaded apps. The Google Play store differs in this regard by having Arby’s, Panera Bread, and Little Caesars in their leaderboard.

Shopping and travel apps are also very popular. Some of the most popular shopping apps across both app stores include Nike, Etsy, Shein, Temu, and Walmart. Interestingly, Apple’s iPhone users have the Costco app as their seventh most frequently downloaded app. In contrast, Samsung’s Android users have Sam’s Club as their number one most downloaded app, and Costco is nowhere to be seen on their leaderboard. Travel apps are also major players in the mobile app market. Fly Delta is the number one most downloaded app for both app stores, meaning that they must have a superior rewards program compared to their competitors. Several other airline company apps also make the list. Surprisingly, Lyft and Uber only crack the top 10 chart in the App Store, and not the Google Play store. While there are some variations among different phone users, the most popular apps reign all across the market.

© Scoop Media

