Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foundry Chocolate Delivered International Gold Trifecta For Christmas

Friday, 22 December 2023, 8:42 am
Press Release: Foundry Chocolate

Mahurangi based bean-to-bar chocolate maker Foundry Chocolate has won an incredible three Gold medals and a total of 9 medals at the recently announced global Academy of Chocolate Awards 2023.

The awards, based in London, are for chocolate makers from across the globe, with Foundry Chocolate being judged against the best of the best. This year there were over 1,400 products entered from around the world.

In the premiere “Plain Dark Chocolate Bar” category, two out of the 22 Gold medals awarded went to Foundry Chocolate, for their Kilombero Valley, Tanzania 70% and Semuliki Forest, Uganda 70% chocolate bars. In the Chocolate Drinks category, the only Gold medal awarded went to Foundry’s Kilombero Valley, Tanzania – Drinking Chocolate.

Foundry Chocolate then went on to be awarded a further four Silver medals and two Bronzes for their single origin craft chocolate in the prestigious awards.

These are huge results for Foundry Chocolate, who have only recently expanded into new premises in Silverdale, Auckland to keep up with increased demand for their award winning chocolate.

David Herrick, chocolate maker and Foundry Chocolate co-founder says “We are utterly blown away by these results. To have this level of international acknowledgement for our craft and be recognized amongst the best in the world is absolutely amazing and absolutely where we want to be.”

He adds ”This is recognition of the constant work we are doing to hone our craft, our investment in equipment and our investment in the time we’ve dedicated to continually learning, testing and improving.“

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Foundry’s meticulous bean-to-bar process uses only two ingredients, cacao beans and organic sugar, to make dark chocolate with a myriad of flavour notes ranging from honey to ripe tropical fruit, warm spices to hints of caramel. Beans are sourced from the world’s most expressive cacao growing regions - Tanzania, Uganda, Peru, Vanuatu, India and Mexico, and are skilfully handled to produce distinctive flavours that must be tasted to be believed.

The winning chocolate bars and drinking chocolate can be at www.foundrychocolate.co.nz and at their retailers.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foundry Chocolate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 