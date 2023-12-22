Foundry Chocolate Delivered International Gold Trifecta For Christmas

Mahurangi based bean-to-bar chocolate maker Foundry Chocolate has won an incredible three Gold medals and a total of 9 medals at the recently announced global Academy of Chocolate Awards 2023.

The awards, based in London, are for chocolate makers from across the globe, with Foundry Chocolate being judged against the best of the best. This year there were over 1,400 products entered from around the world.

In the premiere “Plain Dark Chocolate Bar” category, two out of the 22 Gold medals awarded went to Foundry Chocolate, for their Kilombero Valley, Tanzania 70% and Semuliki Forest, Uganda 70% chocolate bars. In the Chocolate Drinks category, the only Gold medal awarded went to Foundry’s Kilombero Valley, Tanzania – Drinking Chocolate.

Foundry Chocolate then went on to be awarded a further four Silver medals and two Bronzes for their single origin craft chocolate in the prestigious awards.

These are huge results for Foundry Chocolate, who have only recently expanded into new premises in Silverdale, Auckland to keep up with increased demand for their award winning chocolate.

David Herrick, chocolate maker and Foundry Chocolate co-founder says “We are utterly blown away by these results. To have this level of international acknowledgement for our craft and be recognized amongst the best in the world is absolutely amazing and absolutely where we want to be.”

He adds ”This is recognition of the constant work we are doing to hone our craft, our investment in equipment and our investment in the time we’ve dedicated to continually learning, testing and improving.“

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Foundry’s meticulous bean-to-bar process uses only two ingredients, cacao beans and organic sugar, to make dark chocolate with a myriad of flavour notes ranging from honey to ripe tropical fruit, warm spices to hints of caramel. Beans are sourced from the world’s most expressive cacao growing regions - Tanzania, Uganda, Peru, Vanuatu, India and Mexico, and are skilfully handled to produce distinctive flavours that must be tasted to be believed.

The winning chocolate bars and drinking chocolate can be at www.foundrychocolate.co.nz and at their retailers.

© Scoop Media

