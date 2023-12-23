Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ham Recalled As The Product May Be Undercooked

Saturday, 23 December 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Source and Supply Food Co in its recall of specific batches of Smith Meats Branded Cooked on Bone Hams (Whole and Half) as the product may be undercooked.

The affected product was sold at Matamata Butchers and Starfood (Taupo only). Some were sold to non-food companies. It has best before dates of:

  • 26/01/24
  • 27/01/24
  • 28/01/24
  • 09/02/24
  • 14/02/24.

The latest information about affected batches, including pictures of packaging, is on the NZFS food recalls page, here.

NZFS deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle says the concern with the product is it is undercooked. This means bacteria, including listeria, which can cause serious illness maybe present. This is a health concern for everyone, but particularly for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

“If you have bought the product, check the best before dates to see if it is affected by the recall. Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

Affected product is being removed from stores and has not been exported. There have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with the company to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

