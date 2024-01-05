Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwigarden voluntarily recalls one batch of Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops

Friday, 5 January 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Kiwigarden

Minute traces of milk and casein present

Hastings, 05th January 2024 – Food manufacturer Kiwigarden is recalling a single batch of its dairy free yoghurt drops, due to minute traces of milk and casein (a protein found in milk) being present.

Johnny Wiggins, General Manager Kiwigarden, says the company is taking an extremely cautious approach.

“The welfare of our consumers is paramount, and we deeply regret the presence of dairy in this product. We are acting swiftly to address the issue and make sure it does not happen again.
“We have taken advice from MPI, and while we believe the risk of harm is extremely low, we are erring on the side of caution and initiating a voluntary recall of this one batch of our Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops.

“The presence of milk and casein is extremely small, but this is a product for babies and toddlers, so it’s important that we do the right thing.

“We have received no consumer complaints and are not aware of any adverse health effects arising from this product,” he says.
Consumers can return product from the affected batch (opened or unopened) to their nearest Kiwigarden stockist for a full refund. No other Kiwigarden products including other batches of 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, are affected and remain safe for consumption.

Voluntary recall details:
What: Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops.
Batch number: 6237111
Volume: 1512 x 50g packets

