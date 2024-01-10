Auckland Couple Celebrate Bumper $12.2 Million Start To The Year

While the rest of Aotearoa slowly grinds back to work, the festivities continue for one lucky Auckland couple after winning a mighty $12.2 million in Powerball.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players who bought a ticket for the final draw of 2023.

“I was too busy doing things around the house, and it wasn’t until late that evening that I had time to check my ticket,” the woman said.

“I logged into MyLotto and saw a message saying I was a ‘Major Prize Winner,’ but I didn’t know it was the big one until I checked my ticket.

“When I saw all my numbers line up, I realised I’d won $12 million!” the woman said.

The woman immediately told her husband, who was just as shocked. “He didn’t believe me until he’d examined the ticket and checked it against the winning numbers.”

After claiming their massive prize online, the woman said the couple had spent the new year “processing this major change to our lives.”

“It wasn’t until we got the call from Lotto NZ that the reality started to sink in,” the woman said.

“We’re still thinking about what we’d like to do with the money, but we’re pretty sensible people,” the woman shared.

The top of the couple’s wish list includes “sensible, mundane stuff, like a house and investing for the future,” the woman said.

“It’s amazing to know we have so many options now. We can’t wait to support our family and spend time on the things that really matter.”

