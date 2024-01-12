Network Communication Starts The Year In Growth Mode

Network Communication, one of New Zealand’s most established independent PR agencies, is kicking off the year with two new hires.

First in already for 2024 is Nik Hancock. With a background in law and business, and more than three years’ PR experience, Nik is a skilled consultant who immediately adds depth to Network’s corporate, consumer and government relations capability.

Network Managing Director, Sandy Trigg, says she’s delighted with the appointment.

“Nik is a strategic thinker who has already developed a strong track record for stakeholder engagement, media relations and crisis management across some key accounts. As we’ve seen over the last couple of years, Auckland’s PR market is highly competitive – and so it’s great that we’ve been able to attract such a talented consultant to the team, by offering exposure to challenging but rewarding work, an amazing set of local and global clients and a strong professional development pathway.”

Nik will be joined in February by junior PR consultant Zoe Gillespie, who Sandy says presented as the outstanding candidate for a graduate position.

“Network has an impressive roll-call of alumni from over five decades of operation and has given a start to many of today’s communications leaders. It’s clear that Zoe has the potential to follow in these footsteps, and I’m excited about her joining our team next month to begin her professional journey.”

