New CEO Announced For Master Electricians

Wellington, New Zealand – The Electrical Contracting Association of New Zealand (Master Electricians) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler as its new Chief Executive Officer, heralding a new era of strategic leadership for the association.

With a proven track record in organisational strategy and fostering sustainable growth, Alex’s leadership experience will enable the association to foster unity and collaboration within the electrical industry. Her strategic approach focuses on delivering innovation and excellence to advance members and the industry.

"I am thrilled to join Master Electricians contributing to the success of our members, and the wider electrical industry in New Zealand. I’m looking forward to supporting our members and the industry through the challenges and opportunities to ensure that we continue to foster excellence in the sector," said Alex.

Alex is no stranger to the electrical industry having worked for over 10 years within Skills Group, “The labour market remains tight, with an ever growing demand for skilled electrical workers. Key to this is working with providers to ensure they can meet this demand as well as collaboratively looking at new and emerging technologies where training will need to pivot towards,” said Alex.

Supporting her industry training background, Alex’s public sector experience will benefit the industry to ensure the new Government understands the contribution the sector makes to the wider construction industry as well as communicating and advocating the industry’s position to influence key policy decisions in the future.

Her expertise in strategy development, will be invaluable to Master Electricians as the organisation continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the electrical industry and its continued support for members through solution tailored initiatives and benefits that meet the evolving needs of businesses for the future. “I feel Master Electricians is in a unique position to collaborate with key stakeholders in the industry to support our members and the wider industry through challenging economic times,” said Alex.

Alex will be supported in her new role by Interim Chief Executive, Mathew Lawrence to ensure a smooth transition. The Master Electricians Board would like to thank Mathew Lawrence for his dedication towards holding both Chief Executive and General Manager Operations roles over the previous six months.

Alex will commence her role early February. aster Electricians warmly welcomes Alex to the team and looks forward to a future of continued excellence and innovation under her leadership.

