Maree Adams Brings Her Queenstown Property Expertise To McVeagh Fleming Partnership

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 12:04 pm
Press Release: McVeagh Fleming

Signalling a strong start to the new year, full-service law firm McVeagh Fleming is pleased to promote Maree Adams to Partner at its Auckland CBD office. After more than three decades in Otago, latterly Queenstown, Maree’s southern property expertise strengthens the firm’s well-established property practice and expands its general practice offering.

Maree Adams says she’s honoured to be joining the partnership at McVeagh Fleming.

“This firm has a rich tradition of legal excellence, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and serving our clients well," she says.

Prior to joining McVeagh Fleming, Maree led a boutique legal team in the competitive property environment in Queenstown, where she gained extensive experience in all property matters, including complex and standard conveyancing and subdivisions.

Maree says she brings invaluable local expertise and insight to clients with interests in Queenstown.

“I am absolutely delighted on being promoted to partner at McVeagh Fleming, as it means I can continue to provide my Queenstown clients with all the benefits of a big law firm and ensure they still have someone with local knowledge. It’s also going to provide opportunity for privacy and confidentiality in any legal dealings given the geographic distance - for some people that will be invaluable,” she says.

Having joined McVeagh Fleming as Senior Associate in its Auckland commercial and property team in August last year, Maree’s rapid rise to partnership is testament to her professional capability and the firm's commitment to recognising expertise and talent within its ranks.

Alissa Bell, Chair at McVeagh Fleming, is thrilled to welcome Maree Adams to the partnership.

"Maree’s wealth of experience, leadership qualities, and commitment to our clients align perfectly with the values of our firm. We are confident she will play a crucial role in steering the firm towards continued success," she says.

There are now 19 partners at McVeagh Fleming and with close to 150 staff.

McVeagh Fleming invites clients, colleagues, and the wider legal community to join in congratulating Maree on this significant achievement.

Maree Adams is a member of the NZ Property Law Society, holds an LLB/BA, and has served on multiple trustee Boards. Find out more about Maree by visiting her profile page here, or connect with her directly by email: madams@mcveaghfleming.co.nz

