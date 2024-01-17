Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Empowered Kiwis Teams Up With Mannatech In New Zealand

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Empowered Kiwis

 

The Portfolio Company Ltd T/A Empowered Kiwis are pleased to announce that they are now Independent Distributors for Mannatech in New Zealand.

Mannatech is a publicly traded, multinational multi-level marketing firm that sells dietary supplements and personal care products. It was founded in November 1993 by Samuel Caster, and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas. The company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol MTEX.

What sets Mannatech apart from other health and wellness companies? In a word: patents. In the past 28 years, more than 140 patents have been issued to Mannatech; currently, Mannatech holds more than 90 patents with several more pending, making the company unique in the industry.

In fact, most companies in the nutritional and health and direct selling industry can boast of few, if any, patents. This means the science and product validation behind patents places Mannatech far above the competition.

Des Morgan Director of The Portfolio Company Ltd said that there had never been a more opportune time to launch a Part -Time Business Opportunity in NZ with many Kiwis feeling the pinch with the real cost of living spiralling out of control.

Mannatech’s unique affiliate marketing online business model with a low entry point to get started means that it’s possible for Kiwis to earn anywhere from $200 to $1,000 per month from their home and work around their family and Lifestyle.

They don’t have to purchase stock and there is no obligation to purchase products on a monthly basis.

They will pay an annual registration fee of around $80 which covers the cost of your personalised online website and training would be provided he said

For further information https://empoweredkiwis.co.nz

Find more from Empowered Kiwis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
