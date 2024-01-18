Clear Signs Of Momentum Building In The Market

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) December 2023 figures show a notable increase in sales activity, median prices lifting, lower days to sell, and a clear sense of more confidence overall (year-on-year).

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says December showed that the trend of steady improvement in property market activity has set in, thanks to interest rates stabilising, the new Government announcing more details of its plans, and the arrival of the more active months in the property cycle.

“The December figures showed a boost in activity in the market compared to a year earlier. We’ve been observing slow and steady improvement recently and we round out 2023 with continued improvement in sales activity in the market,” says Baird...Read more

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

