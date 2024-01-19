Bay Audiology And Dilworth Hearing Receive “Top Employer” Status

Leading hearing service specialists Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have been recognised globally by the Top Employers Institute for a consecutive year in a reflection of outstanding HR development and work environment improvement.

The Top Employer Certification officially recognises corporate excellence in human resource development and work environment improvement and is regulated by the global authority Top Employers Institute which ranks more than 2,200 companies in 122 countries. The certification is only accessible to companies that meet high standard requirements in six areas (People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being).

"Being the only provider in the local hearing service industry to be recognised for a second year running is a wonderful testament to our people and culture,” says Dean Lawrie, Managing Director at Amplifon New Zealand - Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing. “Our commitment to our people, who truly are critical to the care of our clients and the success of our business, continues to set us apart as a leading employer.”

Owned by international hearing services group Amplifon, Bay Audiology and Dilworth Hearing have 135 clinics around the country and many decades of experience helping Kiwis with their hearing health, with an employee workforce of 545 people.

The Amplifon Group currently employs almost 20,000 employees in 26 countries on five continents around the world. Almost 100 nationalities are represented in Amplifon. Over 70% of the company's workforce is made up of women, with an average age of under 40. Each year the company provides each of its employees with an average of at least three days of training.

For more information on the Top Employers Institute: https://www.top-employers.com/en/

