Shape Studio Launches O-Shot To Revolutionise Women's Sexual Health

Shape Studio is a non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic In Tauranga that is renowned for its cutting edge body shaping, fat freezing and laser hair removal, as well as facial treatments like micro needling and dermaplaning. However, their latest service is a far cry from what is considered standard beauty treatments - the O-Shot®. This revolutionary approach to improving women's sexual health is set to change the conversation around women's sexual issues.

Jorgi Lee, Managing Director of Shape Studio, is excited to introduce this new option to women. She states, "We want women to know that there is a solution available to help them achieve stronger orgasms, improve lubrication, heighten sensitivity, and rejuvenate the overall health of their vagina. The O-Shot® is a game-changer for women's sexual health."

The O-Shot® works by using a small quantity of the patient's own blood, similar to a blood test, to extract purified and concentrated platelets. These platelets act as "first responders" and release growth and regeneration factors, stimulating vaginal and clitoral rejuvenation. The best part? There is no downtime, and some patients have even reported having sexual encounters on the same day as their treatment.

This technique, known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), is used globally to quickly repair sports injuries and rejuvenate skin and faces. After a numbing cream is applied, the PRP is injected into the vagina, clitoris, and G spot regions with the PRP-Shot. This process has shown a 65% success rate with one treatment, which can increase to 85-90% with a second treatment within six months.

Until now, discussions about women's sexual issues have largely been confined to the counselling sofa. With the launch of the O-Shot®, Shape Studio is breaking barriers and providing a safe and effective solution for women to address their sexual health concerns.

The benefits of the O-Shot® vary depending on age, medical conditions, and hormonal changes like menopause. However, it has been shown to improve orgasms, lubrication, sensitivity, and even help with incontinence. This groundbreaking treatment is set to improve the lives of countless women and empower them to take control of their sexual health.

To learn more about the benefits of the O-Shot® please refer to their website. Contact Shape Studio for a free 30-minute consultation to see if this treatment is right for you.

