Hawke’s Bay Airport Chief Executive Resigns

Rob Stratford, Chief Executive of Hawke’s Bay Airport Ltd has tendered his resignation and the Board has accepted his resignation.

Wendie Harvey, Chair of the Board says: “Rob has requested to be released early to pursue another opportunity and we have agreed to this.”

“We thank Rob for his contribution over two extraordinary years and wish him well for his future endeavours.”

Rob will depart the business at the end of this month and recruitment for a new Chief Executive will commence immediately.

