Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BusinessNZ Energy Council Welcomes New Chair

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Lowe as its new Chair.

Lowe is a highly respected leader in the engineering and consulting sector, with extensive experience in delivering complex and innovative projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lowe says he is looking forward to engaging with the energy sector and the new Government, "as we navigate together the considerable challenges of decarbonising the NZ economy, and seek the opportunities that this significant development will bring".

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says Lowe's appointment kicks off a new year of change in the energy sector.

"Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to BEC. He has a proven track record of leading successful teams and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients and stakeholders.

"We are delighted to have him on board as our new Chair and look forward to working with him to achieve our vision of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand."

Schirr says BEC cannot welcome Lowe without thanking David Caygill, who has served as Chair since 2016.

"David has been an outstanding Chair, providing strategic direction and guidance to the organisation and its members. He has been a strong advocate for the energy sector and its role in supporting New Zealand's transition to a low-carbon economy.

"David’s years of political insight, his advice and support has been greatly appreciated by the BEC team and the broader energy sector," Schirr Says.

Greg Lowe will start as BEC’s new Chair from 1 February and members will have the opportunity to meet with him at the annual BEC Breakfast with the Energy Minister, hosted with Meridian Energy on 20 February. Registration is open now.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 