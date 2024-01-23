BusinessNZ Energy Council Welcomes New Chair

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Lowe as its new Chair.

Lowe is a highly respected leader in the engineering and consulting sector, with extensive experience in delivering complex and innovative projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lowe says he is looking forward to engaging with the energy sector and the new Government, "as we navigate together the considerable challenges of decarbonising the NZ economy, and seek the opportunities that this significant development will bring".

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says Lowe's appointment kicks off a new year of change in the energy sector.

"Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to BEC. He has a proven track record of leading successful teams and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients and stakeholders.

"We are delighted to have him on board as our new Chair and look forward to working with him to achieve our vision of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand."

Schirr says BEC cannot welcome Lowe without thanking David Caygill, who has served as Chair since 2016.

"David has been an outstanding Chair, providing strategic direction and guidance to the organisation and its members. He has been a strong advocate for the energy sector and its role in supporting New Zealand's transition to a low-carbon economy.

"David’s years of political insight, his advice and support has been greatly appreciated by the BEC team and the broader energy sector," Schirr Says.

Greg Lowe will start as BEC’s new Chair from 1 February and members will have the opportunity to meet with him at the annual BEC Breakfast with the Energy Minister, hosted with Meridian Energy on 20 February. Registration is open now.

