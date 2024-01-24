First-ever New Zealand Partner Dynamo6 Is Awarded A Google Cloud Specialization

Dynamo6 proudly announces its achievement of the Google Cloud Work Transformation - SMB Specialization, positioning the company as the first New Zealand-headquartered organisation to achieve status, the highest possible achievement in the Google Cloud Partner Program.

The Work Transformation - SMB Specialization, which was awarded by Google Cloud on January 18, 2024, is a testament to Dynamo6's unwavering commitment to excellence and proficiency in delivering transformative Google Workspace migrations and deployments. This accolade follows a rigorous audit process that commenced several months prior, affirming Dynamo6's technical prowess and customer success over the past two years.

Korrin Balmain, Client and Partner Director at Dynamo6, expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating, “Since joining the Dynamo6 team, I’ve been pushing for us to showcase more of our specialized skills and work more closely with the Google Cloud team. This Work Transformation Specialization is a massive step towards that and overall it demonstrates the amazing skills of our cloud engineering, project and change management people.”

To achieve the specialization, an independent auditing process was completed. Part of the process included reviewing the project delivery plans, the technical implementation of projects completed by the company in the last 2 years, as well as evaluating the technical skills of the company’s team.

Balmain adds, “As the Google Cloud partner lead for the company, it’s amazing to have achieved the highest possible status. It highlights the overall value and successful outcomes that Dynamo6 provides as an integration partner for organisations looking to make big changes to the way their organisation collaborates and communicates.”

The examples of our most recent projects were a Google Workspace migration and ongoing support for the Tuvalu Government’s digitization initiatives run through the Ministry of Justice, Communications and Foreign Affairs, as well as a significant migration to Google Workspace for a large New Zealand health provider.

Since its joining as a Google Cloud partner in 2018 the organisation has provided notable Google Cloud engineering and digital transformation services to a wide range of private and public sector organisations, such as Orion Health, Xero, The University of Auckland, and Callaghan Innovation.

