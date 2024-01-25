Research IP Announces Rob Da Silva Has Joined The Research IP Team As Head Of Research

He Will Lead The Firm’s Expansion Into The Australian Research Market

Research IP, a leading provider of investment research, consulting and technology, is pleased to announce that Rob da Silva has joined the Research IP team as Head of Research. This marks an important milestone in the firm’s strategic rollout of research and technology-based services in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Since its inception in 2014, Research IP has designed and built investment technology solutions in New Zealand and Taiwan, become a market leading fund research offering in New Zealand and become a respected investment consultant working with major dealer groups, platforms and financial advice firms across the Asia Pacific.

Flexibility and responsiveness to the needs of all our stakeholders is paramount, whether they be investors, advisers or fund managers. Listening and reacting to feedback is a critical element of our plan to be an innovator in the research space.

Research IP Managing Director, Darren Howlin says “Rob and the Research IP executive team will bring a core offering of high-quality actionable research that is freely available. This will enable clients to have access to key information and ratings, helping them to make important investment decisions. The only requirement to access the service is an email address.” Over the balance of 2024 Research IP will continue adding features to its research platform.

Howlin said “Research IP is extremely pleased to have someone of the calibre of Rob joining the team. Rob is a highly capable and respected financial services professional and brings a unique set of skills gained over 39+ years in two careers as a highly regarded investment manager and leading research expert. This combination is rare in the Australian marketplace and brings sharper insights and a deeper level of understanding of a manager’s competency and value to an investor.

Rob most recently spent nine years as Head of Research at SQM Research (2014 to 2023), leading, developing, and mentoring a strong analyst team and driving ratings coverage to grow from 45 to 450. Over that time, he has assessed, rated, and reported on over 300 fund managers and 1,730 products across all asset classes. Under his leadership, SQM Research received market acclaim by being voted No.1 in the Financial Newswire Rating the Ratings Houses Research Survey for 2022. He has been on the IMAP Managed Awards Judging Panel for 3 years including 2023.

Oliver Trusler, Managing Partner, said “Having been involved on both sides of the industry, we have identified a clear opportunity to disrupt the research space. With our technology-led approach, combined with a range of experienced investment professionals we can bring efficiencies while separating opinions from facts. We don’t need to regurgitate the PDS in a research report, the manager can do that. While our research will be freely available and written in plain English, we will also bring a highly competitive pricing model to the industry. Our aim is to get to full market coverage and provide the industry opinion and comparability to make better investment decisions. With engagement already from Australian Managers we will shortly be releasing research on a range of funds from the likes of Ausbil, First Sentier and Perpetual with many more in the pipeline. Supported by our RIPPL Effect concept we aim to quickly achieve full market coverage for the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

da Silva said “This is a terrific opportunity to make a meaningful difference in this rapidly changing marketplace. I am tremendously excited to have a fresh start with a firm that has built such a dominant and respected position. Bringing that ‘change-agent’ philosophy to local clients is an invigorating and rewarding challenge. The team at Research IP are talented and motivated, with a proven track record. Together we will bring much-needed competitive tension to the Australian market for research.”

The Research IP report format and research process is unique, da Silva says “the core principles of Research IP are being transparent, actionable, and having clear and expert opinions. I believe in these ideals, and you will find them clearly expressed in our research reports.”

da Silva said “Financial advisers and fund managers can register their interest at www.Research-IP.com/Research and subscribe for updates at www.Research-IP.com/contact”.

https://research-ip.com/rob-da-silva-joins-the-research-ip-team-as-head-of-research/

© Scoop Media

