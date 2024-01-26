Generate Welcomes Ciaran Scott As National Advice Manager

Generate is pleased to announce Ciaran Scott as their new National Advice Manager.

Ciaran brings over 15 years’ experience in financial services across both New Zealand and Australia to the Generate Distribution team. Ciaran started his career as a financial adviser in Wellington and has since developed a proven track record leading and coaching financial sales teams to success.

In his most recent role, Ciaran was leading the Distribution function for BT New Zealand/Westpac funds, where he helped grow their presence in the institutional market, develop capabilities across the banking network and managed their strategic partnership with Forsyth Barr

Previous to this he spent 10 years in Sydney, working for BT Financial Group, where he helped build successful advice teams across the country. He’s also spent time with global insurer, MetLife Inc. where he helped launch their retail insurance offering to the IFA (Independent Financial Adviser) market.

“I'm very excited to be joining a leading KiwiSaver and wealth manager, with such a stellar reputation for customer service among both consumers and advisers” said Ciaran.

Generate is an award-winning KiwiSaver provider with over $4.8 billion funds under management, and a track record of strong long-term performance and exceptional service; demonstrated recently at the Research IP Funds Manager of the Year Awards, where Generate won the Investor Choice Award.

Disclaimers: The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at generatekiwisaver.co.nz/pds. Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Fund Manager of the Year Awards were announced by Research IP on 15 November 2023. These awards should not be read as a recommendation by Research IP. For further advice on the relevance of this award to your personal situation, please consult your authorised financial adviser, or visit research-ip.com/awards.

