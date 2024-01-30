Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

J.P. Morgan Asset Management And Craigs Investment Partners To Form Strategic Partnership

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 9:08 am
Press Release: J.P Morgan

Sydney, Auckland, 30 January 2024: J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and Craigs Investment Partners (CIP) have jointly announced their strategic partnership with a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This partnership combines the strength of two organisations that are amongst the strongest in their respective markets – CIP, New Zealand’s leading private wealth investment firm, and JPMAM, a leading global asset manager with a broad range of expertise across various asset classes and strength in distribution support in the form of holistic tools such as their Market Insights and Portfolio Insights programs.

“For CIP, this important relationship supports delivering on our strategy to bring the best opportunities from across the globe to our clients. Craigs has a long history of being local but acting global and this is another example. We look forward to working with the JPMAM team in delivering for our clients,” says Simon Tong, CEO of CIP.

“The objective of the partnership is to further develop CIP’s investment capabilities and insights by directly accessing JPMAM’s global capabilities and expertise, which will benefit our clients, our advisers and our investment committee. We are tremendously excited to partner with JPMAM, who we consider to be in the very top tier of global asset management firms and look forward to working with them across many parts of our private wealth business over the coming years,” shares Jeremy Williamson, Head of Private Wealth and Markets from CIP.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In turn, CIP will provide JPMAM with a strong, long-term partner to support New Zealand’s growing wealth management segment. Our businesses complement each other, and we are excited for future collaboration and growth opportunities providing diversified, quality solutions to New Zealand investors,” says Mark Carlile, Head of Wholesale, Australia and New Zealand, JPMAM.

“We’ve chosen to partner with CIP given their position as the leading private wealth investment firm in the New Zealand market and the alignment of both our organisations’ goals and values. We believe the strength of CIP and JPMAM will create differentiated client solutions that lay the foundation for a strong and successful partnership. We are here to serve our clients and we are delighted to be doing this in partnership with CIP,” concludes Andrew Creber, Australia and New Zealand CEO, JPMAM.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from J.P Morgan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 