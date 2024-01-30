J.P. Morgan Asset Management And Craigs Investment Partners To Form Strategic Partnership

Sydney, Auckland, 30 January 2024: J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and Craigs Investment Partners (CIP) have jointly announced their strategic partnership with a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This partnership combines the strength of two organisations that are amongst the strongest in their respective markets – CIP, New Zealand’s leading private wealth investment firm, and JPMAM, a leading global asset manager with a broad range of expertise across various asset classes and strength in distribution support in the form of holistic tools such as their Market Insights and Portfolio Insights programs.

“For CIP, this important relationship supports delivering on our strategy to bring the best opportunities from across the globe to our clients. Craigs has a long history of being local but acting global and this is another example. We look forward to working with the JPMAM team in delivering for our clients,” says Simon Tong, CEO of CIP.

“The objective of the partnership is to further develop CIP’s investment capabilities and insights by directly accessing JPMAM’s global capabilities and expertise, which will benefit our clients, our advisers and our investment committee. We are tremendously excited to partner with JPMAM, who we consider to be in the very top tier of global asset management firms and look forward to working with them across many parts of our private wealth business over the coming years,” shares Jeremy Williamson, Head of Private Wealth and Markets from CIP.

“In turn, CIP will provide JPMAM with a strong, long-term partner to support New Zealand’s growing wealth management segment. Our businesses complement each other, and we are excited for future collaboration and growth opportunities providing diversified, quality solutions to New Zealand investors,” says Mark Carlile, Head of Wholesale, Australia and New Zealand, JPMAM.

“We’ve chosen to partner with CIP given their position as the leading private wealth investment firm in the New Zealand market and the alignment of both our organisations’ goals and values. We believe the strength of CIP and JPMAM will create differentiated client solutions that lay the foundation for a strong and successful partnership. We are here to serve our clients and we are delighted to be doing this in partnership with CIP,” concludes Andrew Creber, Australia and New Zealand CEO, JPMAM.

