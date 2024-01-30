Lotto NZ Confirms $17.25 Million Powerball Prize Has Now Been Claimed

Lotto NZ has today confirmed that the $17.25 million Powerball First Division prize – won from a ticket sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury – has now been claimed after the winner claimed online.

Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton said Lotto NZ is excited for the winner and pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days,” Lucy said.

The winning numbers were drawn on Saturday 27 January, and is the first Powerball win of 2024.

The $17.25 million prize is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball wins in 2024

Date Prize Store Location 01 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury

