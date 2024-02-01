Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thinking About Becoming An Influencer? Here's The Numbers You Need To Know

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

If you're toying with the idea of becoming an influencer, now is the time to take a closer look at the influencer marketing landscape. Collabstr, a leading influencer marketplace, recently unveiled its 2024 Influencer Marketing Report, providing a wealth of insights derived from the analysis of data from 35,000 brands and 80,000 influencers. Here's a breakdown of the key data that could shape your decision:

Market Size and Growth

The influencer marketing market is on an upward trajectory, set to hit $19.8 billion in 2024. This represents a robust growth of 13.79% from the previous year. This surge, despite economic uncertainties, signals a thriving industry.

Platform Dynamics

TikTok and Instagram are at the forefront of influencer marketing, each holding a solid 42% market share for paid collaborations. This data suggests that these platforms remain lucrative spaces for influencers to connect with brands. User-generated content (UGC) follows closely at 14%, while YouTube secures a 2% market share.

Average Collaboration Costs

Brands spend an average of $214 for paid collaborations. Although this figure reflects a 16.8% decrease compared to the previous year, it underscores the continued demand for influencer partnerships.

Global Spending Trends

In 2023, influencer marketing budgets reached unprecedented levels. Notably, 77% of these budgets were allocated to influencers in the United States. Canada saw a 20% decrease in budget allocation, reflecting a shifting trend in spending patterns.

Pricing Strategies

While the average payment per influencer collaboration decreased, Collabstr's data reveals intriguing trends in asking prices:

  • Instagram: Approximately 15.17% higher than 2023.
  • TikTok: Approximately 13.04% higher than 2023.
  • UGC: Approximately 10.10% lower than 2023.
  • YouTube: Approximately 3.16% higher than 2023.

Industry Adaptability

Despite economic uncertainties, 2023 showcased the influencer marketing industry's adaptability. The report highlights a surge in user-generated content, the emergence of AI influencers, and the integration of shoppable content. These trends indicate the industry's dynamic nature and its continuous quest for innovation.

Becoming an influencer in 2024 offers promising opportunities. While the average payment per collaboration has seen a slight dip, the overall growth of the influencer marketing industry, coupled with shifting trends, suggests a dynamic and resilient landscape. Aspiring influencers can leverage these insights to navigate the evolving space and craft successful partnerships with brands.

For a more in-depth exploration of the data and trends, you can access the full

2024 Influencer Marketing Report

.

© Scoop Media

