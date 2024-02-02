Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bright Future For Forsyth Barr Stadium With State-of-the-art Lighting Upgrade

Friday, 2 February 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: Dunedin Venues Management Ltd

Visual spectacles are promised for future Forsyth Barr Stadium patrons, as one of New Zealand’s largest event arenas receives a state-of-the-art lighting upgrade.

Dunedin Venues Management, together with Forsyth Barr Stadium, is proud to announce the completion of its ground breaking lighting project, marking a significant milestone in the Stadium’s history.

"This is a pivotal moment for Forsyth Barr Stadium as we transition our lighting infrastructure to meet international standards," remarked Terry Davies, Forsyth Barr Stadium CEO. “The new LED sports lights and crowd experience lighting will not only elevate the spectator experience, but highlight our commitment to innovation and sustainability."

Up until the recent upgrade, the Stadium was operating under 112 year old technology, using metal halide lamps invented in 1912. The lights were slow to start and warm up, taking about 15 minutes, with a short lamp life of under 10,000 hours, culminating (over the past 11 years) and a reduction in lighting quality.

The introduction of 262 state-of-the-art LED sports lights marks a transformative leap forward in stadium lighting technology with several benefits including:

  • Improved reliability: with reduced product failure, lower maintenance requirements, and a fitting life of 40,000 hours, the stadium can ensure uninterrupted sporting events and performances.
  • Energy efficiency: the new lights consume less power, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing operational costs.
  • Enhanced television broadcasting: meeting evolving television requirements, the lights provide greater control, instant on/off functionality, and dimmability, all managed through a sophisticated software-based system.
  • Flexibility and creativity: programmable scenes and sequences offer the stadium unparalleled flexibility, with the addition of colour-changing crowd experience lighting.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The extensive features of the new technology promises stadium goers plenty of entertainment, fun and flair. “You can expect some sensational light themes, colours, and sequencing,” said Davies “There are so many possibilities, we are only limited by our imaginations.”

The implementation of the state-of-the-art lighting system was managed by Aotea Electric Southern and according to General Manager Warren Taylor, it was no easy feat.

“This was a very special and complex project that showcased our expertise and experience. We are extremely proud to have led the successful installation of this cutting edge technology for the iconic Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“The newly installed lighting system not only enhances visibility within the stadium, but will showcase a dynamic atmosphere that will elevate the crowed experiences for all events to come.”

Other stadiums using this lighting technology in New Zealand include Trafalgar Park, Eden Park and Mt Smart, and internationally - Manchester United (Old Trafford), Chelsea Football Club and Ekinox in France to name a few.

“It was an immense effort from everyone,” said Davies. “I’m extremely proud we can continue to deliver world class entertainment in Dunedin – the future is looking bright!”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin Venues Management Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 