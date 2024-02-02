Bright Future For Forsyth Barr Stadium With State-of-the-art Lighting Upgrade

Visual spectacles are promised for future Forsyth Barr Stadium patrons, as one of New Zealand’s largest event arenas receives a state-of-the-art lighting upgrade.

Dunedin Venues Management, together with Forsyth Barr Stadium, is proud to announce the completion of its ground breaking lighting project, marking a significant milestone in the Stadium’s history.

"This is a pivotal moment for Forsyth Barr Stadium as we transition our lighting infrastructure to meet international standards," remarked Terry Davies, Forsyth Barr Stadium CEO. “The new LED sports lights and crowd experience lighting will not only elevate the spectator experience, but highlight our commitment to innovation and sustainability."

Up until the recent upgrade, the Stadium was operating under 112 year old technology, using metal halide lamps invented in 1912. The lights were slow to start and warm up, taking about 15 minutes, with a short lamp life of under 10,000 hours, culminating (over the past 11 years) and a reduction in lighting quality.

The introduction of 262 state-of-the-art LED sports lights marks a transformative leap forward in stadium lighting technology with several benefits including:

Improved reliability: with reduced product failure, lower maintenance requirements, and a fitting life of 40,000 hours, the stadium can ensure uninterrupted sporting events and performances.

Energy efficiency: the new lights consume less power, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing operational costs.

Enhanced television broadcasting: meeting evolving television requirements, the lights provide greater control, instant on/off functionality, and dimmability, all managed through a sophisticated software-based system.

Flexibility and creativity: programmable scenes and sequences offer the stadium unparalleled flexibility, with the addition of colour-changing crowd experience lighting.

The extensive features of the new technology promises stadium goers plenty of entertainment, fun and flair. “You can expect some sensational light themes, colours, and sequencing,” said Davies “There are so many possibilities, we are only limited by our imaginations.”

The implementation of the state-of-the-art lighting system was managed by Aotea Electric Southern and according to General Manager Warren Taylor, it was no easy feat.

“This was a very special and complex project that showcased our expertise and experience. We are extremely proud to have led the successful installation of this cutting edge technology for the iconic Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“The newly installed lighting system not only enhances visibility within the stadium, but will showcase a dynamic atmosphere that will elevate the crowed experiences for all events to come.”

Other stadiums using this lighting technology in New Zealand include Trafalgar Park, Eden Park and Mt Smart, and internationally - Manchester United (Old Trafford), Chelsea Football Club and Ekinox in France to name a few.

“It was an immense effort from everyone,” said Davies. “I’m extremely proud we can continue to deliver world class entertainment in Dunedin – the future is looking bright!”

