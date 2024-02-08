First E Tipu Agri Summit In Manawatū Heats Up, Launches Ticket Sales



E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit is taking shape for its Palmerston North debut in June. The lineup, which the organisers will reveal over the coming months, covers a wide range of ideas and perspectives, with speakers talking about AI, robotics, national food strategies, and heart-centred business.

This year, E Tipu, in collaboration with destination partners Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) and ChristchurchNZ, is moving to Manawatū, — an epicentre of agrifood innovation in Aotearoa.

CEDA drives economic growth in Manawatū and beyond, playing a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of industry research, sustainability, nutrition, infrastructure, and the future of food. Agriculture, forestry and fishing are the largest industry in Manawatū, representing almost 17% of GDP. The region was the first in the country to develop an agritech strategy, and is home to Massey University, three Crown Research Institutes and several research and development companies.

This focus on the future of food and fibre aligns seamlessly with E Tipu’s vision of a more innovative, collaborative, sustainable, and profitable primary sector.

CEDA CEO Jerry Shearman says "We’re honoured to welcome E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit to Manawatū. This event is the most forward-thinking primary sector conference in Aotearoa — and fosters exactly the kind of conversations we need to be having to maintain our position as Aotearoa’s agrifood innovation epicentre.”

Boma CEO Kaila Colbin says "Bringing E Tipu to Palmerston North was the obvious choice. The innovative farms, companies, organisations, and institutions in the region make this an incredibly exciting place to tackle the big questions about the future of food and fibre in Aotearoa.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The summit offers a world-class hybrid experience, giving attendees a choice between the vibrant atmosphere of an in-person summit held at the Palmy Conference + Function Centre, or an immersive virtual experience.

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now at $599+GST for In-Person and $109+GST for Virtual tickets. Farmers can take advantage of 50% off In-Person tickets, and special rates are on offer for not-for-profits, startups, groups and youth.

E Tipu has a reputation for delivering high-calibre content and fostering valuable connections. As 2023 attendee Anna Bailey put it: “If you can only attend one food and fibre event, make sure that it’s E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit.”

About Boma

Boma offers transformational learning experiences for leaders and changemakers so that, in a world of dramatic and continuous change, we can be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

In addition to exploring the future of food and fibre through E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit, we offer global online cohort-based courses and world-class professional development programmes for current and emerging leaders, executives, and directors.

© Scoop Media

