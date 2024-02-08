Generate Celebrates $5 Billion In Funds Under Management

Generate has reached $5 billion in funds under management (FUM), making it one of the largest boutique KiwiSaver providers (outside of banks) in New Zealand. That growth has been driven by strong long-term performance, award-winning customer service and its focus on educating and empowering Kiwis to make smart KiwiSaver decisions.

“Our purpose is to grow Kiwis wealth. We do that through strong long-term performance and educating and empowering Kiwis to make smart decisions with their KiwiSaver, like getting into growth funds for the long-term and contributing more than the minimum 3%. We are delighted for our members that our returns and advice have helped them grow their savings to $5bn.” said Generate CEO Henry Tongue.

As active investors, Generate have been able to take advantage of market movements, which has helped them develop a track record of strong the results. The last Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey showed each of the original Generate KiwiSaver Scheme funds placed in the top two in their respective categories for 10-year performance to 30 September 2023;

The Generate Focused Growth KiwiSaver fund ranked 1st out of 8 funds in the Multi-sector Aggressive category*

The Generate Growth KiwiSaver fund ranked 2nd out of 14 funds in the Multi-sector Growth category*

The Generate Moderate KiwiSaver fund ranked 1st out of 12 funds in the Multi-sector Moderate category*

Generate was also awarded the Investor Choice Award for KiwiSaver at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year awards at the end of 2023, indicating strong member satisfaction.

Generate is also committed to achieving investor returns through responsible investment. This means it specifically excludes a number of harmful industries from its potential investments and looks for opportunities to invest in initiatives that make a difference for local communities, such as social housing developments in partnership with community groups.

“We want to thank our members for choosing Generate and reassure them that we are working very hard to maintain our strong performance, great service and easy-to-understand advice.” says Mr Tongue.

Disclaimers: The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at generatekiwisaver.co.nz/disclosures. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. For more information about our approach to responsible investment see generatekiwisaver.co.nz/responsible-investing

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey September Quarter End 2023. The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 1st out of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, the Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 14 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 30/09/2023. © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive

Fund Manager of the Year Awards were announced by Research IP on 15 November 2023. These awards should not be read as a recommendation by Research IP. For further advice on the relevance of this award to your personal situation, please consult your authorised financial adviser, or visit research-ip.com/awards.

© Scoop Media

