Nutanix Appoints Jelaine Doncaster To Lead A/NZ Channel

Friday, 9 February 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: Nutanix

Nutanix has appointed Jelaine Doncaster as Head of Channels, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Jelaine’s 30-year career has been built on the partner side of the A/NZ channel ecosystem. She joins Nutanix from Datacom where she held the position of general manager – Licensing Consulting. Previously, she served as country managing director A/NZ at SoftwareONE, and before that she held multiple senior roles at Data#3 during a two-decade tenure.

Jelaine will help Nutanix further execute on its vision to provide partners with a cloud platform that allows their customers to run their apps and data anywhere. Her leadership will also see Nutanix continue to support partners as they capitalise on current market opportunities. These include partners seeking to benefit from its strategic partnership with Cisco as well as those helping navigate their customers around the uncertainty of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.

“There is forced change creeping through the market. It’s a tricky time for A/NZ partners because they’re simultaneously swimming against inflation and other macroeconomic pressures. My goal is to help partners de-risk their businesses and strengthen trust with Nutanix in this new era,” said Jelaine.

“Having grown up in the channel, few people have a better understanding of the challenges partners face,” said Aaron White, GM and VP of Sales, Nutanix APJ. “Jelaine is a natural fit to lead our local channel team because she understands what partners need to remain profitable, achieve better outcomes, and rise through change and uncertainty in the market.”

Jelaine will report to Michael Magura, VP Partner Sales, Nutanix APJ. Another key recent appointment is Chris Porter, who joined Nutanix A/NZ as an NC2 Solutions Architect. He was previously Principal Solutions Architect at AWS.

